The IDF eliminated three Hezbollah terrorists in a strike in Lebanon. One of the terrorists also served in the intelligence unit of the Lebanese Army. The IDF stated they were advancing terror plots and rebuilding terror infrastructure in Sidon.

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said that on Tuesday it eliminated three Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, including a terrorist who simultaneously served in the intelligence unit of the Lebanese Army and a terrorist who was engaged in air defense in the Sidon sector.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Terrorists' Activities and Justification for Strike

The terrorists, said the IDF, acted to advance terror plots against its forces and were engaged in attempts to rehabilitate military infrastructure in the Sidon area in southern Lebanon.

The IDF emphasized that it is acting against terrorists of the Hezbollah terror organization who are working to rehabilitate terror infrastructure in serious violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.