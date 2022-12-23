'Found a man who I can trust...' Imran Khan's former wife Reham ties knot for third time

Reham Khan, Imran Khan's ex-wife, tied the knot for the third time on Friday. Taking to Twitter, she said that she finally found a man she can trust. Bilal is a corporate professional. He is a former model and has also been part of many films.

Reham Khan, ex-wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, tied the knot for the third time on Friday. As she announced her third marriage, the British-Pakistani journalist shared a photo of herself holding hands with Mirza Bilal and displaying their wedding bands.

"Finally found a man who I can trust," Reham Khan wrote, sharing the picture of the newly-wedded couple.

According to an Instagram post by Reham Khan, Mirza Bilal and she were married in a modest Nikkah ceremony in Seattle, US.

She parted ways with Imran Khan in 2015. She married the former prime minister a second time. She wed Ijaz Rehman, a British doctor, in 1993, who was her first cousin. However, that partnership disintegrated in 2005.

She wed Imran Khan in the year 2014, yet their union was only amicable for 10 months. Reham accused Khan of being "unfaithful" following her divorce from him and his third marriage to Bushra Bibi.

Reham and Bilal are both getting married for the third time. A corporate professional, Bilal. He was formerly a model and has been in "The 4 Men Show," "Dil Pey Mut Ley Yaar," and the current "National Alien Broadcast", media reports suggested. Bilal is quite active of social media and often posts comedy skits on his handles mostly centred around current affairs with a touch of satire. He was also married twice before and has one child from a previous marriage.

