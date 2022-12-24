Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Minnesota's Mall of America under brief lockdown after reported shooting; check details

    Bloomington Police said that the cops and emergency medical services arrived at the spot where the "reported shooting" took place at the mall. The incident comes at a time when malls and shopping centres across the United States see a huge rush of passengers before Christmas.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 24, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

    The Mall of America in Minnesota, United States, was under a brief lockdown after officials reported shooting in the building. Taking to Twitter, the Mall of America confirmed the lockdown and asked shoppers to remain in "the closest secure location".

    On Friday night, the sound of gunfire terrified shoppers at the Mall of America, putting the mall under lockdown for about an hour. Police said they are searching for the suspect after securing the scene.

    Also read: 2 dead, four injured in Paris shooting; gunman arrested

    Video posted on social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex's Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.

    Bloomington Police said that the cops and emergency medical services arrived at the spot where the "reported shooting" took place at the mall. The incident comes at a time when malls and shopping centres across the United States see a huge rush of passengers before Christmas.

    Guests were asked to exit the property after the Mall of America lifted the lockdown.

    Also read: Suicide blast in Pakistan's Islamabad kills policeman; cops say 'major terror attack averted'

    "Mall of America is now lifting lockdown. Guests should now exit the property. Mall of America remains closed for the evening. Please stay tuned for an additional statement," the Mall of America wrote on Twitter.

    Meanwhile, videos shared on social media showed shoppers hiding in stores and an announcement was made in the mall asking people to take shelter. Emergency vehicles converged in the snowy parking lot outside and police could be seen putting up yellow crime scene tape near the Nordstrom store.

    A woman, who was at the mall with her 16-year-old daughter and her husband, recounted the horror and told a news agency that "at first we thought they were just messing around."

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
