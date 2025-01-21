Vivek Ramaswamy quits DOGE soon after Donald Trump took charge as 47th US President; Here's why

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, previously tapped by Donald Trump to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency with Elon Musk, will no longer serve in the role, the White House announced shortly after Trump's inauguration.

Just hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, the White House announced that Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy would no longer serve as a leader in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a position he was initially chosen to co-lead alongside billionaire Elon Musk.

'Saved by God to make America great again': US President Trump unveils bold executive actions; full list here

Ramaswamy, who previously ran an unsuccessful campaign in the Republican presidential primaries, has indicated his intention to contest for the position of governor in Ohio.

"It was my honor to help support the creation of DOGE. I'm confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government. I'll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we're all-in to help President Trump make America great again," Ramaswamy said in a post on X.

Ramaswamy, now a trusted ally of former President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, was appointed by Trump in November last year to serve as co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Elon Musk.

"He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE, based on the structure that we announced today. We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last two months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again," Anna Kelly, a spokesperson for the government efficiency advisory group said in a statement.

Ramaswamy, the son of Indian immigrants, amassed significant wealth through his work in hedge funds and pharmaceutical research, a career he cultivated after graduating from Harvard University and Yale Law School. His presidential campaign strategy reflected his investment approach, focusing on bold advocacy even for ventures, like certain drug developments, that never reached fruition.

President Biden issues last-minute pardons to family members, commutes sentence of activist Leonard Peltier

