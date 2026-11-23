An Indian entrepreneur in Dubai is winning hearts online after cycling on Sheikh Zayed Road and completing a 10-km run in a saree, celebrating her Indian roots and her connection with the UAE

Indian entrepreneur Kanchana Nair has caught the internet's attention after taking on two fitness challenges in Dubai while wearing a traditional saree. After cycling along the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road earlier this month, she returned to the same route on November 22 to participate in the Dubai Run, completing a 10-km race in ethnic attire.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, Nair expressed her gratitude towards the UAE, describing it as her second home. She said the run was a way of showing appreciation for the country that had given her opportunities, strength and countless memories.

In another post about her cycling experience, she recalled participating in Dubai Ride 2026 in a saree to mark Kerala Piravi, celebrated on November 1. She described the experience as a moment of pride, combining her Malayali identity with her enthusiasm for fitness.

Who Is Kanchana Nair? Indian Entrepreneur Moved To UAE 14 Years Ago

Kanchana Nair relocated to the UAE around 14 years ago and is currently based in Dubai. After working with different organisations for several years, she ventured into entrepreneurship and established her own real estate company in Ajman approximately two years ago.

Fitness has been an important part of her life for several years. According to a report by Gulf News, Nair has regularly gone running and explored several of Dubai's pond parks.

Her interest in discipline and physical activities also goes back to her college days, when she was associated with the National Cadet Corps (NCC). In 2004, she represented the NCC Air Wing as a cadet during the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

Recalling the experience, Nair said participating in the parade fulfilled a childhood dream. She also credited the NCC with helping her develop confidence, discipline and a strong personality.

Dubai Run 2026: Over 3.1 Lakh People Participate In Annual Event

The Dubai Run is an annual community fitness event organised as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. First introduced in 2019, the event transforms Sheikh Zayed Road into a car-free running track, allowing people of different age groups and fitness levels to participate.

This year's edition took place on November 22, with more than 310,000 participants joining the event, according to its official website.

Participants could choose between two routes: a 5-km course designed for families and beginners, and a longer 10-km route for those looking for a more challenging experience. Both routes pass several prominent landmarks in Dubai.

Nair's participation stood out because she chose to complete the challenge in a saree, turning a fitness event into a celebration of her cultural identity. Her journey has also drawn attention to how traditional Indian attire can become part of personal milestones and public celebrations.