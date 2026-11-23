Ontario Minister Vic Fedeli reports an 88 percent increase in two-way trade with India. He emphasizes future collaboration in defense, nuclear energy, and critical minerals, while inviting Indian investment to strengthen provincial ties.

Ontario And India Boost Economic Ties With 88 Percent Trade Growth

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Vic Fedeli, on Monday said that bilateral trade between the province of Ontario and India has increased by 88 per cent, highlighting the growing economic engagement between the two sides and expressing optimism about expanding cooperation in emerging sectors, including defence, nuclear energy and critical minerals.

In an interview with ANI, Fedeli said his latest visit to India was part of Ontario’s sustained engagement with the country, adding that the province’s twice-yearly visits have yielded significant results in strengthening business ties. “This is about our dozenth trip to India, where we have seen our two-way trade between Ontario and India increase by 88 per cent since we’ve started coming on a twice-a-year basis. So being here has really paid off for both countries,” Fedeli told ANI.

On the ongoing efforts to strengthen India-Canada bilateral ties, Fedeli described India as an important trading partner for Ontario and expressed hope that the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries would deliver similar benefits as Canada’s other trade agreements. He said both federal governments were working towards a comprehensive trade deal and stressed the importance of concluding the negotiations.

“We know that both our federal governments are looking at a comprehensive exchange and a comprehensive deal. I think that’s important for them both to finish that,” Fedeli said. Referring to Canada’s existing trade agreements with 51 countries, he said Ontario expected the proposed India-Canada agreement to generate similar opportunities for businesses on both sides.

Commenting on the potential expansion of bilateral economic cooperation following the conclusion of the sixth round of India-Canada CEPA negotiations in the national capital, Fedeli said the opportunities extend beyond traditional sectors such as technology, life sciences and manufacturing. He highlighted defence, nuclear energy and critical minerals as emerging areas where India and Ontario could deepen their engagement.

“With the almost seven trillion dollars that’s going to be spent in defence around the world in the next decade, it’s important that we also look at defence opportunities, nuclear, and critical minerals. There are a lot of new areas that we can expand between the province of Ontario and Canada and India,” he said.

Highlighting the growing presence of Indian companies in Ontario, Fedeli said the technology sector has remained a key area of cooperation, with several Indian firms expanding their operations in the Canadian province. He named companies including Paytm, Wipro, Zoho, HCL and Tata Consultancy Services, saying they have chosen Ontario as a base for expanding their presence in the North American market.

“For us, it has always been the tech sector. We’ve seen a huge influx of tech companies from India expanding into Ontario,” he said. Fedeli attributed Ontario’s appeal to its strong talent pool, availability of skilled graduates and access to affordable and clean energy.

“We have 120,000 STEM graduates every year, so a steady supply of employees, low-cost energy, abundant green energy, all of the right things a business would want,” he said. Speaking on critical minerals cooperation between the two countries, the Ontario Minister invited Indian companies to explore investment and partnership opportunities in the province, particularly in mineral processing. He said Ontario possesses all the minerals required to manufacture a lithium-ion battery, while mining companies in the province are looking for international partners, especially in processing and off-take arrangements.

“First of all, in our province of Ontario in Canada, we have every single mineral required to build a lithium-ion battery in Ontario. So they’re being dug out of the ground. All of these mining companies are looking for partners,” he said. Fedeli also highlighted a Canadian fund worth CAD 500 million for critical mineral processing, saying it could help facilitate cooperation in processing minerals and negotiating offtake agreements.

On the impact of geopolitical tensions and conflicts on global supply chains, he said businesses were increasingly looking for stable and predictable investment destinations. He described Ontario as a safe and reliable jurisdiction for companies seeking to diversify their supply chains amid global uncertainties.

“Companies look across the ocean to Canada and specifically to Ontario, where they know it’s safe and reliable; it’s dependable, but mostly it’s predictable,” he said. Asked about the anticipated high-level visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Canada, Fedeli said the Indian diaspora and business community in Ontario were looking forward to the visit. “Ontario has a massive Indian diaspora. So I think everybody in Ontario, especially in our Indian community or our business community, is anticipating the visit of Mr Modi,” he said. (ANI)