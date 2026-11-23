The BNM has condemned a deadly attack on artist Ustad Minhaj Mukhtar, where two individuals were killed. The organization blames state-sponsored violence and calls for international intervention to protect Baloch political figures and artists.

BNM Alleges Pakistan Army Behind Deadly Attack on Singer Minhaj Mukhtar

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has strongly condemned an alleged attack on Ustad Minhaj Mukhtar and his companions, claiming that two people, including young singer Hammal (Zamur) Baloch, were killed, while Mukhtar and two others sustained serious injuries. In a post on X, the BNM alleged that armed elements hired by the Pakistan Army carried out the attack, in which Faisal Durrazai and young singer Hammal Baloch were killed on the spot.

It said Ustad Minhaj Mukhtar and Arif Baloch, a member of the BNM Central Council and the Zrumbesh Zemar team, were seriously injured. Describing the incident as an assault on Baloch cultural heritage, national identity and its political and social representatives, the organisation said the attack was not merely an incident targeting a few individuals but an attempt to undermine Baloch national culture and collective identity. According to the BNM post, Ustad Minhaj Mukhtar is not just a singer but an important figure in Baloch cultural heritage, whose artistic contributions and cultural services represent a shared asset of the Baloch nation. It said targeting a personality of his stature amounted to an attack on the community's cultural identity.

The BNM spokesperson further alleged that violence by the Pakistani state was extending beyond its geographical borders and posing a serious threat to Baloch political activists, refugees, intellectuals, artists and cultural figures living in neighbouring countries. The organisation claimed that Pakistan was using local individuals and criminal elements to target Baloch people across borders. It described the attack on Mukhtar and his companions as the third such incident in recent times, alleging that similar incidents had resulted in the loss of several lives. The BNM said such attacks not only endanger human lives but also contribute to bloodshed and divisions within Baloch society, while undermining regional peace and mutual trust.

Calling for international intervention, the organisation urged global human rights bodies, the United Nations and relevant international authorities to take serious notice of what it described as cross-border state violence and initiate effective measures to prevent such incidents. The BNM also appealed to neighbouring countries, particularly Iran and Afghanistan, to ensure the protection and fundamental rights of Baloch refugees living in territories under their administration. In its post, the organisation highlighted the legal uncertainties, restrictions on movement and other difficulties allegedly faced by Baloch refugees, stating that these conditions were inconsistent with their basic human rights and dignity. It further pointed out that several areas under Iranian and Afghan administration have centuries-old historical, ethnic and family connections with the Baloch population. According to the organisation, ancestral ties, family relationships and historical links connect many Baloch people to these regions. While acknowledging the complex political, legal and security considerations involved, the BNM maintained that the right to live among one's own people, remain connected to historical lands and lead a peaceful life was a fundamental human right.