A China-to-Bangladesh cargo ship carrying 405 tonnes of a chemical used in missile production has been seized by Indonesia. The discovery of millions of unregistered SIM cards has added to the mystery

Indonesian naval authorities have intercepted a cargo vessel travelling from China to Bangladesh after discovering a massive consignment of sodium perchlorate, a chemical used in manufacturing rocket and missile propellants.

The vessel, named MV Star Line and registered under the Comoros flag, was intercepted on November 7 in Indonesian waters near Belawan, North Sumatra. It was travelling from China's Lianyungang Port to Mongla Port in Bangladesh.

According to reports, the ship was carrying 36 containers. During the inspection, naval personnel discovered that 15 containers held approximately 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate. The vessel was also transporting millions of unregistered blank 4G LTE SIM cards.

The Indonesian Navy officially disclosed the seizure on November 20 during a briefing at its Regional Command I headquarters in Belawan.

405 Tonnes Of Sodium Perchlorate Could Potentially Make 100 Missiles

The discovery has raised serious questions about the purpose of the shipment, particularly because of the potential military applications of sodium perchlorate.

Rear Admiral Denny Septiana, commander of the Indonesian Navy's Regional Command-1, said the seized quantity of the chemical could potentially be sufficient to manufacture up to 100 missiles.

Sodium perchlorate is a powerful oxidising agent used in several industrial applications, including the production of rocket and missile propellants, explosives and pyrotechnic products. However, the chemical is not itself an explosive or a fuel. It supports combustion under certain conditions and therefore requires strict handling and transportation procedures.

The presence of such a substantial quantity aboard a Bangladesh-bound vessel has drawn attention to the possible military significance of the consignment.

Suspicious Ship Movement And Documents Raise Questions Over Cargo Ownership

The Indonesian Navy reportedly became suspicious of the vessel after noticing unusual navigation patterns near Belawan. The ship had made an unscheduled stop in Indonesian waters, reportedly to refuel.

Personnel aboard the Indonesian patrol vessel KRI Sigalu-857 noticed that MV Star Line was operating outside its designated route. The vessel was subsequently approached for further checks.

An inspection reportedly revealed discrepancies in its shipping documents and cargo details. Authorities also found that although the vessel's registration documents mentioned an expiry date of October 8, 2027, its registration status was marked as suspended.

Indonesian authorities are now investigating the ship's crew, cargo manifest and the circumstances surrounding the shipment. The identities of the shipping company, cargo owners and intended recipients have not yet been officially disclosed.

The identity of the Bangladeshi importer also remains unknown. Investigators may have to examine the Import General Manifest, which contains information about a vessel's cargo and the parties importing the goods, to establish who was supposed to receive the consignment.

The seizure has raised questions about the movement of strategically sensitive chemicals through international shipping routes and their intended use.