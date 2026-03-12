Bahrain's Interior Ministry issues an advisory following a fire in Muharraq, reportedly from an Iranian attack. A separate strike killed a woman in Manama, amid a wider regional conflict involving Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Bahrain's Ministry of Interior has issued an urgent advisory to the public following a significant blaze in the Muharraq Governorate. Citizens and residents across Hidd, Arad, Qalali, and Samaheej have been instructed to "remain in their homes, close windows and ventilation openings" as emergency services manage the situation. According to the ministry, these directives serve as a "precaution against potential effects of smoke" resulting from the inferno.

Iranian Attacks Rattle Bahrain

This local emergency follows an earlier report by Al Jazeera, which stated that Bahrain was responding to an Iranian attack on fuel storage tanks within the Muharraq Governorate. The regional volatility has already turned fatal, as a separate Iranian strike on Bahrain resulted in the death of one individual.

Fatalities and Military Retaliation

As reported by Al Jazeera, this occurred amidst a broader wave of missile and drone interceptions across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. The Bahraini Ministry of Interior confirmed on Tuesday that a 29-year-old woman was killed and eight others sustained injuries following a strike on a residential building in the capital city, Manama. This follows a previous drone attack on the island of Sitra, which left two people, including children, wounded. In response to the barrage, Bahraini authorities stated that their air defences have successfully neutralised 105 missiles and 176 drones launched by Tehran. The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force asserted that its systems remain active in responding to these "heinous" Iranian attacks.

Conflict Spreads Across Gulf Nations

Across the region, the conflict has intensified significantly. In the UAE, sirens were activated in Dubai, while officials in Abu Dhabi managed a fire at the Ruwais industrial complex caused by a drone strike. Simultaneously, Saudi forces downed two drones over the kingdom's eastern region, and Kuwaiti National Guard units intercepted six drones. Al Jazeera noted that Qatar's armed forces also successfully blocked a missile attack aimed at the country during this widespread escalation. Majed al-Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar's Foreign Ministry, stated that while Doha remains committed to diplomacy, any aggression would be "dealt with appropriately."

US and Iran Issue Stark Warnings

This escalating violence coincides with comments from US President Donald Trump, who suggested the conflict might be a "short excursion". However, the US President later warned on social media that Washington would drastically ramp up its military response if Tehran attempted to obstruct the Strait of Hormuz.

Energy Sector Under Siege

According to Al Jazeera, the persistent targeting of energy infrastructure has already caused a sharp spike in global oil prices. In Qatar, the inability to transport oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz has forced a partial halt in production, with 17 ballistic missiles and seven drones intercepted on Tuesday alone. Energy giants are feeling the strain, with Bahrain's Bapco declaring force majeure after sustained strikes on its installations. Al Jazeera reported that Saudi Arabia's Shaybah oilfield, which yields one million barrels daily, has also faced relentless pressure, raising serious concerns regarding Gulf energy security. Consequently, Brent crude prices reached nearly USD 120 on Monday before settling around USD 90, marking a 24% increase since hostilities began on 28 February.

Despite Iran halting tanker traffic through the strategic waterway, President Trump maintained a hardline stance. He vowed that any interference with the flow of oil would result in the US hitting Iran "TWENTY TIMES HARDER" than previous strikes. In a defiant retort published via Iranian state media, Ali Mohammad Naini, a spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, countered the American position. He asserted that "Iran will determine when the war ends." (ANI)