Expert Waiel Awwad suggests a shooting outside the White House may be a message against the US-Iran deal. He discusses the deal's uncertainty, Marco Rubio's visit to recalibrate strained US-India ties, and US plans for India's energy security.

Foreign Affairs Expert Waiel Awwad said that there was a single shooter involved in the shooting incident outside the White House, but it may also carry a message regarding the US deal with Iran. Awwad, during a conversation with ANI, said that it is still unclear whether this peace deal will be finalised or if the President will choose war. "There was a single shooter who was killed by security forces outside the White House. I believe this was carried out by an individual, but it could also be a message to President Trump not to proceed with the peace deal with Iran. Since some parties are uninterested in this deal, everything remains at stake. It is still unclear whether this peace deal will be finalised or if the President will choose war," he said.

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Recalibrating US-India Relations

Awwad then said that US President Donald Trump's invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unclear. "Regarding Prime Minister Modi receiving an invitation to the White House, I am unsure of how it was delivered. Typically, if the protocol followed by the Indian government is observed, any visiting dignitary or foreign minister seeking an appointment with the Prime Minister should carry a formal letter to deliver the invitation," he said.

He then said that Rubio's visit will help get the relationship back on track and address India's needs for energy security. "Relations between India and the United States need to be recalibrated. India has suffered under President Trump's administration, first due to tariffs and second because of the pressure regarding the purchase of Russian oil. I believe Marco Rubio's visit will help get the relationship back on track and address India's needs for energy security," he said.

The US is indicating that Venezuelan oil will be sold to India through American companies. "The Americans, as Rubio suggested before his arrival, are indicating that Venezuelan oil will be sold to India through American companies. Venezuelan crude is a heavy oil that fits Indian refineries and could help meet demand. This is crucial because if the situation in West Asia escalates into a regional war, supply from that part of the world could be cut off, especially if Iran retaliates after being attacked," he said.

US-Iran Interim Peace Deal

Awwad then said that while the details of any MoU or peace deal between the US and Iran are not fully known, we do know that Iran has agreed to reduce its enriched uranium by downgrading it or syphoning it out of the country. "A joint announcement is expected soon regarding an interim peace deal between the U.S. and Iran. This is a framework MOU; while the details are not fully known, we do know that Iran has agreed to reduce its enriched uranium by downgrading it or syphoning it out of the country. They have also agreed to lift the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, provided the United States withdraws its forces from the waters near the Iranian shore and gradually unfreezes Iranian assets until a final deal is reached," he said.

Awwad added that the framework is a major relief for countries in the region that have urged the United States to avoid a third round of war against Iran. "This framework is a major relief for countries in the region that have urged the United States to avoid a third round of war against Iran. If this deal is implemented, it will be a positive sign. I believe India-US relations should return to their normal track. The relationship hit its lowest point under the Trump administration due to the pressure placed on India. Rubio seems to understand India's apprehensions regarding how President Trump has handled energy security," he said.

US Pressure on India Over China, Russia

They then added that it is possible Rubio is visiting to exert pressure on India to distance itself from China and Russia and instead focus on the Quad, which was created to counter China. "Issues regarding tariffs on Indian goods and the purchase of Iranian or Russian oil while the US is involved in Middle Eastern conflicts must be addressed. It is possible Rubio is visiting to exert pressure on India to distance itself from China and Russia and instead focus on the Quad, which was created to counter China. India must remain cautious regarding American objectives and ensure its own concerns are prioritised," he said.

Fears of War and Hopes for Peace

"I feel some concern that the American President might be starting another war. Regarding immigration, it is suggested that the new US Green Card policy will make the system more secure. If the outcome of this visit and the peace deal regarding Iran's uranium enrichment is successful, it could signal an end to the conflict in that region. Thank you," he added.

Meanwhile, Trump said "if" he strikes an Iran deal, it will differ from the one made under former President Barack Obama, saying it "is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it or knows what it is," CNN reported. (ANI)