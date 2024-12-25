What is misophonia, the rare condition preventing this 19-year-old from Christmas dinner with family?

Misophonia, a neurological condition causing intense emotional reactions to specific sounds, has no standardized treatment. Management strategies include cognitive behavioral therapy, sound therapy, noise-canceling devices, and education for loved ones to create supportive environments.

What is misophonia, the rare condition preventing this 19-year-old from Christmas dinner with family? anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 1:42 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

Grayson Whitaker, a 19-year-old, has struggled with misophonia since childhood. This rare condition causes intense emotional responses to common sounds such as breathing, yawning, sniffing, and chewing. For Grayson, these sounds trigger severe anger, making it difficult for him to partake in Christmas dinner with his family.

"I have never had Christmas dinner with my family, so I don’t have those nice memories," he told The Sun. "I lock myself in my room to avoid the rage. It’s upsetting for my parents—I think it broke them."

What is misophonia?

Misophonia is a neurological condition that causes heightened emotional responses to specific, everyday sounds known as "trigger sounds." While most people may find such noises slightly annoying, those with misophonia experience overwhelming feelings of anger, disgust, anxiety, or panic. These reactions are involuntary and can greatly disrupt daily life and relationships. Despite exploring treatments like therapy and hypnotherapy, Grayson has yet to find a cure for his condition.

Typical trigger sounds include chewing, breathing, sniffing, yawning, or repetitive sounds like pen clicking or keyboard typing. Even quiet or subtle triggers can set off a cascade of emotional and physical symptoms in those affected. Individuals often report experiencing a rapid heartbeat, muscle tension, difficulty breathing, or sensations of being trapped and overwhelmed.

Misophonia often develops during childhood or adolescence, with its impact varying significantly among individuals. While some may experience mild discomfort, others may find it severely disruptive, affecting their personal relationships, social interactions, and even career decisions. To escape triggers, individuals may resort to avoidance behaviors, which can lead to isolation as they steer clear of situations or people associated with the distressing sounds.

The exact cause of misophonia is yet to be determined, but researchers suspect it stems from atypical connections between the brain's auditory system and emotional processing centers. Although awareness of the condition is increasing, misophonia remains poorly understood, and no standardized treatment has been established.

Management approaches for misophonia often involve sound therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), and the use of noise-canceling devices to limit exposure to triggering sounds. Educating family and friends about the condition can foster understanding and help create supportive, low-trigger environments.

(Image is representational)
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kazakhstan 42 feared dead as Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Aktau, 25 survivors rescued (WATCH) snt

Kazakhstan: 42 feared dead as Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Aktau, 25 survivors rescued (WATCH)

Kazakhstan Chilling videos capture moment Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed and burst into flames (WATCH) snt

Kazakhstan: Chilling videos capture moment Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed and burst into flames (WATCH)

Kazakhstan At least 6 passengers survive as Azerbaijan Airlines plane, carrying 72 people, near Aktau (WATCH) snt

Kazakhstan: 6 passengers survive as Azerbaijan Airlines plane, carrying 72 people, crashes near Aktau (WATCH)

Sheikh Hasina's son accuses Yunus Govt of weaponising judiciary for carrying out 'political witch hunt' snt

Sheikh Hasina's son accuses Yunus Govt of weaponising judiciary for carrying out 'political witch hunt'

Charged Rs 55-60 lakh per person ED probes Canadian colleges for alleged involvement in trafficking Indians snt

'Charged Rs 55-60 lakh per person': ED probes Canadian colleges for alleged involvement in trafficking Indians

Recent Stories

Karnataka: Cop suspended after political leaders allowed into station during CT Ravi's arrest anr

Karnataka: Cop suspended after political leaders allowed into station during CT Ravi's arrest

Kazakhstan 42 feared dead as Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Aktau, 25 survivors rescued (WATCH) snt

Kazakhstan: 42 feared dead as Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Aktau, 25 survivors rescued (WATCH)

Planning to buy a geyser? Check out TIPS to save on your winter electricity bills gcw

Planning to buy a geyser? Check out TIPS to save on your winter electricity bills

Plane crashed in Kazakhstan: 7 worst crashes in history ATG

Plane crashed in Kazakhstan: 7 worst crashes in history

PVR to INOX: Share price target for 2025; Check here ATG

PVR to INOX: Share price target for 2025; Check here

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon