India has reiterated its call for immediate de-escalation in West Asia, urging a diplomatic solution to the 100-day conflict. The MEA highlighted the immense human suffering and debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies.

India Calls for De-escalation and Diplomacy

After tensions heightened in West Asia and the Gulf region, India on Monday reiterated the call for immediate de-escalation of conflict and urged a diplomatic solution as the way forward for peace and stability to be restored in the region.

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The Ministry of External Affairs noted how the conflict, which has now lasted for over 100 days, has resulted in immense suffering and impacted the global economy. The statement said, "India deeply regrets the renewed attacks in West Asia. These developments are a matter of utmost concern to the international community. This conflict has now lasted over 100 days and has already caused immense human suffering. It has also had a debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies".

"We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region", it underlined.

Regional Hostilities Intensify

New Delhi's call for restoration of peace comes amid the backdrop of the major military escalations over the last 24 hours, which have seen multi-city kinetic engagements, airstrikes on strategic installations, and heavy projectile salvos across the region.

Marking a sharp escalation in West Asia, Israel and Iran traded fire on Monday, their war's 100th day, putting its already fragile truce in serious jeopardy and threatening to reignite all-out regional war.

Compounding the maritime security matrix across regional choke points, the Iran-backed Houthis announced they were banning Israeli shipping on the Red Sea, a key shipping lane, The Jerusalem Post reported. The latest round of kinetic actions, including one on an Iranian petrochemical complex and what Iran's Revolutionary Guard said was the targeting of two Israeli bases, came hours after President Trump reportedly called on Israel to refrain from retaliating against Tehran's missiles.

Diplomatic Efforts Under Threat

The foundational breakdown of the cross-border truce infrastructure escalated after Israel launched airstrikes at Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday, which led to Iran retaliating with its own strike on Israel, then to Monday's attacks and counterattacks.

This sudden re-eruption of hostilities has cast a foreboding shadow over diplomatic efforts to permanently end the war, which originally commenced on February 28. The kinetic escalation severely threatens to derail US President Donald Trump's last-ditch efforts to establish an off-ramp by negotiating a comprehensive nuclear deal with Tehran. (ANI)