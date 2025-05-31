US President Donald Trump claimed credit for stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan, citing trade threats as leverage. India, however, clarified the ceasefire was agreed upon through direct talks between DGMOs, not trade talks.

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump once again claimed credit for brokering the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, asserting that he used trade as a negotiation tactic.

Speaking at the Oval Office during an event marking Elon Musk's departure from his advisory role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Trump said, "We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting. I believe that could have turned out into a nuclear disaster, and I want to thank the leaders of India and Pakistan, and I want to thank my people. Also, we talk trade, and we say we can't trade with people who are shooting at each other and potentially using nuclear weapons. They're great leaders in those countries, and they understood and they agreed."

Trump's remarks come amid continued debate over the role of international influence in recent de-escalation efforts between the South Asian nations.

Meanwhile, India has clarified that the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan took place on May 10 following contacts between the two DGMOs and while there were conversations between Indian and US leaders on the evolving situation since

Operation Sindoor was launched, the issue of trade or tariff did not come up in any of those discussions.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's position on the stoppage of military action has been well-articulated.

"Our position on this particular issue that you mentioned has been well articulated. I would refer you to our position that was made clear on May 13. From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on 7th May till the understanding on cessation of firing and military action on May 10, there were conversations between Indian and US leaders on the evolving military situation. "The issue of trade or tariff did not come up in any of those discussions. The External Affairs Minister has also made it clear that the cessation of firing was decided upon through direct contact with the DGMOs of India and Pakistan," Jaiswal said.

India launched Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack, conducting precision strikes on terror infrastructure across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

India repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries agreed to stop military action after the Pakistan DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart.