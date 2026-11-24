Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang received a hero's welcome at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, as he returned to work following his dramatic reinstatement. Employees greeted the 63-year-old tech billionaire with loud cheers, applause, hugs and chants of his name, turning his first day back into an emotional celebration.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang received a hero's welcome at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, as he returned to work following his dramatic reinstatement. Employees greeted the 63-year-old tech billionaire with loud cheers, applause, hugs and chants of his name, turning his first day back into an emotional celebration.

Several videos of Huang's return surfaced on social media on Monday, November 23, showing employees gathering around him, applauding and recording the moment on their phones. One employee was also seen embracing the Nvidia co-founder as colleagues repeatedly shouted, "Jensen! Jensen! Jensen!"

Responding to the warm reception, Huang thanked the employees for standing by him and acknowledged the second chance he had received.

"Thank you all for the second chance. I am going to be a better CEO the second time around," he told the cheering crowd. One employee could also be heard shouting, "We love you, Jensen!"

Watch the viral video here:

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In another video, Huang placed his hand on his heart and said, "This is my first day at work." Interestingly, he was seen without his trademark black leather jacket during his return.

"This is my first day of work. I don't have a computer, so the IT department is going to give me a new PC. I'm hoping it's an RTX Spark," Huang told staff, drawing laughter before his tone turned serious.

Huang's comeback came just 11 days after he stepped down amid reports concerning alleged extramarital relationships and a suspected foreign intelligence operation. Nvidia's board unanimously approved his reinstatement following discussions with him and consultations with senior US government officials.

US President Donald Trump claimed credit for helping secure Huang's return, describing the Nvidia co-founder as a "national treasure". Trump also said he had convinced the company's board to bring him back.

The decision also attracted attention from other prominent technology leaders. Elon Musk welcomed the development, writing, "The mistake has been corrected."

Meanwhile, Nvidia's AI account celebrated the CEO's return with a short X post declaring, "He's back."

Although Huang is back in charge, Nvidia's independent board investigation into the reported foreign intelligence effort will continue. The CEO has agreed to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Also Read: Jensen Huang's Nvidia Comeback To Be Followed By Public Senate Showdown On Chip Exports Next Week