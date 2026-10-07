Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott announced Monday that Huang will testify publicly on December 3.

Huang will also sit for a private transcribed interview before three House committees on December 1.

“...Huang and NVIDIA still owe Congress answers,” Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a post on X.

President Donald Trump and Attorney General Todd Blanche said there is no evidence of illegal wrongdoing by the CEO.

Freshly reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will answer questions in an open Senate hearing next week as lawmakers press for answers on American chip export rules and national security safeguards.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott announced Monday that Huang will testify publicly on December 3. According to Scott, the session will center on enforcing U.S. export controls—a high-stakes priority for Nvidia as Huang pushes to sell its artificial intelligence processors across as many markets as possible.

The public appearance follows a private session on Capitol Hill. Huang is also slated to give a transcribed interview behind closed doors on December 1 to three House committees.

While lawmakers continue to look for any wrongdoing, President Donald Trump and Attorney General Todd Blanche gave a clean chit to Huang saying there was no evidence of wrongdoing by the reinstated Nvidia chief.

NVDA stock was up about 32% on Monday at the time of writing. The jump in Nvidia shares lifted its market value by about $1 trillion on Monday to over $4 trillion, making Nvidia the second most valuable company in the world, second only to Apple. Nvidia overtook Alphabet and Microsoft.

Swift Reinstatement

On Monday, Nvidia announced that Huang was back as chief executive after stepping down on November 12. In a statement, Nvidia said it felt assured that Huang would not compromise national security after consulting with high-level U.S. government officials.

Trump told CNBC on Monday that he had urged Nvidia’s board over the weekend to bring Huang back, describing him as a "genius" who had committed no wrong. Earlier that day, Trump wrote on social media that Attorney General Todd Blanche had confirmed federal authorities had found no evidence that Huang acted unlawfully.

The reinstatement came as a surprise after Nvidia’s board reiterated on multiple occasions, including on Nvidia’s latest quarterly earnings call last week that Huang would not be reinstated as CEO.

Senate Skepticism

The Senate panel initially called on Huang to testify earlier this month after he acknowledged an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed International. According to the New York Times, she has been under scrutiny for alleged espionage on behalf of China and for potentially aiding efforts to smuggle AI chips to Beijing. Trump has previously noted that federal authorities were examining whether Alice Huang operated as a Chinese intelligence asset.

Even with Huang back at the helm, skepticism remains sharp on Capitol Hill. Members of Congress from both major parties have contended that Huang’s actions could endanger U.S. national security, with top Banking Committee Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren denouncing his return as "reckless."

“This reckless decision to bring back Jensen Huang does not change the fact that Huang and NVIDIA still owe Congress answers,” Warren wrote in a post on X.

NVDA Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment around Nvidia on Stocktwits trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, alongside ‘extremely high’ message volumes. Retail investor chatter around the stock rose about 132% over the previous session and about 460% over the past week.

NVDA stock has lost about 11.4% year-to-date.

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