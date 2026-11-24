India is scaling its space infrastructure through international collaborations with France, Japan, and the US. Experts at the India International Space Conclave emphasize private-academic partnerships to strengthen the country's space ecosystem.

India Seeks to Scale Global Space Infrastructure Through Partnerships

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): India is looking to scale its space infrastructure "beyond the first success" through international collaborations and partnerships with global players, L&T Precision Engineering Senior Vice President and Head Arun T Ramchandani said on Monday. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the fifth edition of the India International Space Conclave (IISC 2026), Ramchandani said India is working with partners from countries including France, Japan and the United States to develop different aspects of its space infrastructure and expand the country's capabilities in the sector.

"We are looking at building India's space infrastructure in a global context. We have partners from France, Japan, the US, and other parts of the world, and we are looking at building the various aspects of the Indian space ecosystem and scaling it beyond the first success," he said. He also highlighted the role of partnerships between private companies and academic institutions in strengthening India's space ecosystem, pointing to several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) facilitated by the Indian Space Association (ISpA). "There are various MOUs between ISpA (Indian Space Association) and academic institutions, and private-to-private partnerships, and these MOUs are building partnerships within the space ecosystem to strengthen the space ecosystem," Ramchandani added.

French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou also emphasised the importance of strengthening the longstanding India-France partnership in the space sector, calling for renewed cooperation to address emerging challenges and opportunities. Mathou said the two countries needed to reinvent their partnership, which has spanned six decades, while highlighting strategic autonomy and India's push for domestic manufacturing as key areas of cooperation. "The French approach has always been, whenever suitable, to offer as much indigenous production in India as possible. As a matter of fact, Make in India has been the reality for French industry for decades and is being continuously boosted. And it's exactly what we plan to do in the space sector," Mathou said.

The fifth edition of the India International Space Conclave, organised by the Indian Space Association, was held in New Delhi on November 23 and 24. The event brought together policymakers, representatives of space agencies, defence officials, industry leaders and startups to deliberate on India's growing role in the global space sector and opportunities for collaboration. (ANI)