Pakistan's Climate Change Minister, Musadik Masood Malik, visited New Delhi's historic sites, Humayun's Tomb and the Red Fort, while leading his country's delegation at the inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum hosted in India.

Pakistan Minister Musadik Malik Visits Historic Delhi Sites Today

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musadik Masood Malik on Monday visited Humayun's Tomb and Red Fort in New Delhi. Sharing glimpses from his visit to the historic monuments in the national capital, the Minister's handle posted on X, "Federal Minister Dr Musadik Malik visited Humayun's Tomb and the Red Fort in New Delhi today." https://x.com/Team_Musadik/status/2124908233584505268?a=VHkbt-M4vgmW8kXYM84&s=20 Earlier on Saturday, Malik on Saturday lauded Delhi's ability to embrace and flourish through the arrival of different civilisations, saying the city's cultural identity had grown stronger through the assimilation of diverse influences.

Addressing the inaugural Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in the national capital, Malik said, "So Delhi was not diminished by the arrival of outside civilisations; it was not diminished by people coming from outside. Rather, through civilisations arriving from outside and through people coming from beyond, it only expanded, flourished, and grew stronger." Leading the Pakistani delegation at the three-day forum, Malik emphasised the importance of celebrating diversity, distinct cultural identities and the free exchange of ideas among civilisations. Drawing on the literary legacy of Delhi and its association with Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib, Malik began his keynote address by explaining why he chose to speak in Urdu rather than English."It felt quite strange to sit here, just a few miles from Ghalib's grave, and speak in English. So my heart felt that today I should speak the voice of my heart to you in Urdu," he said.

Reflecting on Ghalib's literary journey and his association with Persian and Urdu, the Pakistani minister remarked on the irony that the poet, despite considering himself a great poet of Persian, achieved global recognition through Urdu. "And how strange it is that Ghalib—whose grandfather came from Samarkand and who lies buried right here beside Nizamuddin—and who considered himself a great poet of Persian, is recognised today by the entire world because of Urdu," Malik said. He also referred to Delhi's distinctive literary culture, highlighting the contributions of Delhi and Lucknow as centres of poetry, literature and culture. Malik is leading the Pakistani delegation to the inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being hosted by India in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. The three-day gathering brings together participants from SCO member states, observers and dialogue partners to explore the region's interconnected civilisational heritage and strengthen cultural cooperation. The Pakistani minister arrived on Friday and was received at the airport by Pakistan High Commission's Chargé d'Affaires in India, Saad Warraich. His visit marks the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India in three years. The forum aims to promote cultural exchange, mutual understanding and people-to-people ties among countries in the SCO region. (ANI)