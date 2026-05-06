A Malaysian woman jumped from a moving taxi on a highway, believing the driver was acting suspiciously. The viral incident resulted in minor injuries and is now under police investigation, with authorities seeking the woman after the driver filed a complaint.

A Malaysian woman believed she was in danger because of the driver's claimed actions, so she leaped out of a moving cab on a major highway. The passenger abruptly opened the car door and threw herself onto the road while the car was still moving, according to dramatic video that went viral online. Drivers in the area braked sharply to avoid striking her, causing her possessions—including her shoes and phone—to spread over the roadway.

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According to reports, the event happened on a highway early on May 1. According to The Sun, the woman subsequently reported to investigators that she frightened throughout the journey because she thought the driver had been observing her frequently through the rearview mirror without giving a reason.

The passenger's fear increased to the point that she chose to leap out of the car, landing on the road and suffering minor injuries, according to North Klang district police head Vijaya Rao. The 47-year-old driver stopped the cab right away.

The woman, who is now barefoot, is seen in the video chasing the car before going up to another passenger who had also gotten out of the taxi. She was taken to a clinic for treatment by a driver who pulled over to aid.

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The driver has subsequently cancelled the trip and submitted a complaint, according to the police. According to a story in The Sun, authorities are looking for the lady as part of their investigation into the event.

Officials said that if wrongdoing is established, the driver could face charges under provisions of Malaysia’s Penal Code related to actions that endanger life or personal safety.