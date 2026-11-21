At the First SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, Iran proposed three new initiatives to boost cultural and heritage cooperation among member states, while PM Modi emphasized that cultural ties are key to global peace.

Iran Proposes Three Cultural Initiatives at SCO Dialogue in New Delhi

Iran has proposed three cultural and heritage initiatives to deepen cooperation among Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states during the First SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, according to a social media post by the Iranian Embassy in India. Addressing the forum, Dr. Mohammad Mahdi Imanipour, president of Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organisation, underscored the value of strengthening cultural and civilisational ties across SCO nations and thanked the government and people of India as well as the event’s organisers for hosting the gathering.

Imanipour pointed to Iran’s long history of promoting dialogue among civilisations, noting that an Iranian proposal at the United Nations in 1998 paved the way for 2001 being designated the Year of Dialogue Among Civilisations. He argued that such dialogue must move beyond exchanging views into concrete collaboration across culture, science, and education. Turning to global crises, Imanipour pointed to what he called atrocities in Gaza and the deaths of innocent people, specifically citing children in Gaza and Minab, alongside the silence of international institutions, while emphasising respect for human dignity, social justice, spirituality, and coexistence among civilisations.

To turn civilisational engagement into institutional action within the SCO, Imanipour put forward three proposals. The first is establishing a Network for Cooperation in Written and Civilisational Heritage that would link libraries, universities, documentation centres, and cultural bodies to preserve, restore, and digitise manuscripts and historical documents, with Iran offering to host a regional centre for the effort. The second proposal calls for creating a Centre for the Translation and Publication of Scientific and Cultural Works to translate and publish major scientific, literary, and cultural works, including Persian-language heritage, into other languages. The third is setting up a Network for Dialogue Among Youths to foster academic exchanges, joint research, and cultural projects among younger generations across SCO member states. Wrapping up his remarks, Imanipour reiterated that Iran stands ready to play an active and constructive role in advancing the forum’s goals, strengthening civilisational dialogue, and broadening cultural cooperation across the SCO.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the First Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum on Friday at Purana Qila in the national capital, bringing together participants from SCO member states, observers and dialogue partners to explore the region's shared civilisational heritage and strengthen cultural cooperation. Addressing the forum, PM Modi said that cultural connections serve as the strongest guarantee for global peace. "This is the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum. At a time when discussions across the world are dominated by war and unrest, we in India are engaging in a dialogue on civilizational connections. This is significant because cultural connection serves as the strongest guarantee for global peace—which further underscores the importance of today’s event," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the SCO's journey and its achievements over the years, PM Modi said that the grouping had significantly strengthened cooperation in security, economy and connectivity, adding that civilisational and cultural cooperation would further strengthen ties among member nations. "Just a few months ago, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) marked 25 years since its inception. Over the years, the SCO has significantly strengthened cooperation in the realms of security, the economy, and connectivity. In this context, cultural and civilisational cooperation will further fortify the ties between our nations," he said. Expressing confidence in the outcomes of the inaugural forum, the Prime Minister said that the platform would generate new ideas and opportunities for cultural collaboration, while shared civilisational experiences would play an important role in bringing the world together. "I am confident that this forum will bring forth new ideas and create fresh opportunities for cultural collaboration, and that our shared civilisational experiences will play a vital role in uniting the world," PM Modi added. Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present during the inauguration. India is hosting the three-day multilateral event from November 20 to 22, bringing together participants from SCO member states, observers and dialogue partners to explore the region's shared civilisational heritage and strengthen cultural cooperation.