Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Khalistan movement has fizzled out in US due to PM's actions...' delegation tells Nirmala Sitharaman in US

    Applauding the Modi government for being there for Sikhs and for implementing several demands from the Sikh Community in the past nine years, the Sikh delegation said that due to these actions, the Khalistan movement has fizzled out in the US.

    Khalistan movement has fizzled out in US due to PM Modi's actions delegation tells Nirmala Sitharaman in US
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 8:16 AM IST

     The steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of the Sikh community, including their long-pending demands have resulted in the fizzling out of the separatist Khalistan movement, a delegation of Sikh Americans told the visiting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

    Led by its chairman Jasdeep (Jassee) Singh and president Kanwaljit Singh Soni, the delegation felicitated her with a traditional Saropa, memento, and flower bouquet.

    Applauding the Modi government for being there for Sikhs and for implementing several demands from the Sikh Community in the past nine years, Jassee Singh also said that due to these actions of the prime minister, the Khalistan movement has fizzled out in the US.

    "In all of the USA, there are no more than a handful of Khalistanis who give the entire large Sikh community a bad name," Singh was quoted as saying in a media note issued after the meeting.

    The delegation said the Sikhs are nationalists and stand with united India and all Sikh issues will be resolved within the framework and constitution of India.

    He requested the Finance Minister to forgive the large debt in Punjab stemming from the militancy years in the state and to declare it an enterprise zone where investments can be done for industries so that the youth of Punjab can have a better future for them, the media release said.

    During a meeting with a delegation of Overseas Friends of BJP team, headed by its national president Adapa Prasad, Sitharaman spoke about how the Modi government transformed India and set the country on a growth path.

    In order to maintain this stable growth and fulfil Modi's vision of Amrit Kaal of India, it is imperative for the BJP and Modi to win with full majorities in the coming parliamentary elections, the finance minister said. 

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2023, 8:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Election Commission grants national party status to Aam Aadmi Party; TMC, NCP lose tag AJR

    Election Commission grants national party status to Aam Aadmi Party; TMC, NCP lose tag

    No one can encroach even pin's tip worth of our land': Union Home Minister Amit Shah AJR

    'No one can encroach even pin's tip worth of our land': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP to release first list of 170-180 candidates by April 12 AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP to release first list of 170-180 candidates by April 12

    ED case against journalist Siddique Kappan: SC dismisses plea seeking transfer of trial to Kerala anr

    ED case against journalist Siddique Kappan: SC dismisses plea seeking transfer of trial to Kerala

    There are more pressing issues than anyone's educational degree': NCP chief Sharad Pawar AJR

    'There are more pressing issues than anyone's educational degree': NCP chief Sharad Pawar

    Recent Stories

    Global icon Kim Kardashian collaborates with Emma Roberts for American Horror Story 12; know more vma

    Global icon Kim Kardashian collaborates with Emma Roberts for American Horror Story 12; know more

    Here are four effective tips to boost your attention span AHA

    Here are four effective tips to boost your attention span

    Zeenat Aman's adorable throwback picture with her sons contains heartfelt note on parenting; know details vma

    Zeenat Aman's adorable throwback picture with her sons contains heartfelt note on parenting; know details

    Three superfoods in your daily diet which aims to keep gut clean, healthy and relaxed vma

    Three superfoods in your daily diet which aims to keep gut clean, healthy and relaxed

    Daily Horoscope for April 11 2023 Cancer Virgo Leo Scorpio Aquarius Taurus Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 10, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; health of Leo may be affected

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon