Peruvian police disguised as schoolkids and a wheelchair patient raided a suspected drug den in Lima, arresting three suspects and seizing cocaine. The unusual undercover operation drew praise and movie-scene comparisons on social media.

In an attempt to catch a suspected drug dealer off guard, Peru police officers went undercover by disguising themselves as schoolkids and a wheelchair patient in the San Juan de Miraflores district of Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, November 11.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a police officer, who was disguised as a patient in a wheelchair, was seen abruptly leaping out of the chair and swinging a heavy sledgehammer to smash open the front door of the targeted residence. Simultaneously, other officers wearing school uniforms used the ladder to scale the exterior wall and enter the upper floor.

The targeted residence was breached within seconds, catching the suspected drug dealer completely off-guard while he was still sleeping when police officers stormed the room, swiftly placing him under arrest.

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How Did Peru Police Officers Plan the Undercover Operation?

San Juan de Miraflores, which is located in southern Lima, is a densely populated residential district where uniformed police vehicles often attract immediate attention from lookouts. Peruvian police officers reportedly planned a coordinated deception using everyday neighbourhood personas to blend in and avoid alerting lookouts.

Peruvian police officers traded their standard tactical gear for creative disguises, dressing as local schoolchildren carrying backpacks and a patient being pushed in a wheelchair, allowing them to meticulously approach the heavily fortified home completely undetected before launching their synchronized breach.

The drug dealer, identified as Jose Chunga, alongside two suspects, Jesus Chavez and Desy Perez, were taken into custody. Reportedly, all three were believed to be linked to a local drug-trafficking ring known as Los Santurrones

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During an abrupt raid at the residence of the main drug dealer, Peruvian police officers reportedly seized 2,270 small packets of cocaine base paste along with an additional 47 grams of the substance.

According to Colonel Pedro Rojas, head of the police’s Green Squad, the undercover infiltration tactic was essential to neutralising the drug distribution point without alerting street lookouts, ensuring officers could catch the suspects inside before any evidence could be destroyed.

‘Straight Out of a Movie’: Social Media Reacts to Peru Police’s Creative Disguises

The viral video of Peruvian police officers disguising themselves as schoolchildren and a wheelchair patient drew several reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users praising the unusual undercover operation and comparing it to a movie scene.

Taking to their X handles, many users shared humorous reactions to the unusual undercover operation, with one joking that the disguises could make even an ambulance or passing student wary of police gunfire. Others praised the officers' creativity, calling the tactic ‘the smartest approach’ and ‘straight out of a movie.’

Another section of users compared the operation to scenes from crime and action films, while some joked about the wheelchair-bound officer suddenly springing into action with a sledgehammer.

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Meanwhile, Peru’s National Police highlighted the undercover operation as part of its efforts to dismantle local drug-trafficking networks and arrest suspected members of organised criminal groups.

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