A new US House report warns that Western aerospace firms are transferring advanced technology to Chinese companies, inadvertently aiding China's military-civil fusion strategy and potentially weakening US national security interests.

US House Report Warns Of Aerospace Tech Transfers To Chinese Firms

Chairman John Moolenaar of the US House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has released a new report raising concerns over collaborations between American and European aerospace companies and Chinese firms, warning that such arrangements may have strengthened China's military capabilities. According to a press release issued by the Select Committee, the investigation details how Western aerospace contractors entered commercial agreements with Chinese aerospace companies, transferring advanced technology, technical expertise and industrial know-how that could potentially be used by the Chinese military.

The report alleges that these companies inadvertently participated in China's military-civil fusion strategy, which enables the Chinese Communist Party to leverage civilian technologies and commercial capabilities for military development. Commenting on the findings, Moolenaar said Western companies had transferred technologies to China that could be used against American military personnel. He argued that, under China's military-civil fusion framework, civilian companies could be exploited by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to advance its military ambitions. He called on the United States and its allies to strengthen export controls and tighten investment restrictions in the aerospace sector.

The investigation identified several concerns, including technology transfers involving major aerospace companies. According to the press release, Honeywell, GE Aerospace and Collins repeatedly sought and obtained licences for controlled technology transfers involving Chinese military end users and other military-linked entities through commercial aerospace platforms. The report also questioned the effectiveness of export controls, citing reliance on corporate due diligence despite commercial incentives to maintain business relationships and previously identified compliance weaknesses. It further highlighted how China-based joint ventures could allow sensitive capabilities to move offshore, outside the principal framework of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). The committee also warned that unilateral American restrictions could disadvantage US companies while allowing allied firms to fill the resulting commercial gap.

To address these concerns, the committee outlined seven policy recommendations. These include ending taxpayer funding for companies supporting adversarial military capabilities, restricting outbound investments in China's aerospace sector and preventing the Federal Aviation Administration from certifying aircraft manufactured in China. It also urged Congress to pass the Aerospace Transparency Act (H.R. 11047), requiring aerospace contractors working with the US Department of Defense to disclose relationships with designated Chinese military companies. Other recommendations include revising aerospace technology export licensing, strengthening beneficial ownership transparency, denying dual-use exports accessible to Chinese military companies and imposing deterrent penalties for violations. The committee additionally called for the passage of the Geospatial Intelligence Transparency and Security Act (H.R. 11048), directing the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to assess commercial geospatial AI capabilities that could pose national security risks. Finally, it recommended heightened scrutiny of acquisitions of American aerospace companies by French firms, with a presumption of denial until their ties to China's civil-military ecosystem are unwound. The committee said stronger export controls, investment restrictions and corporate transparency were necessary to prevent sensitive Western technologies from strengthening China's military capabilities.