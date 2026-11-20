An Indian gaming enthusiast's excitement over the much-awaited launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) turned into disappointment after his expensive gaming PC stopped working just a day before the game's release.

An Indian gaming enthusiast's excitement over the much-awaited launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) turned into disappointment after his expensive gaming PC stopped working just a day before the game's release. Content creator Alok Anand had spent lakhs of rupees preparing his gaming setup, hoping to stream the highly anticipated title and create videos around its launch.

Anand shared his ordeal in an Instagram video, revealing that his Rs 2.5 lakh gaming PC had developed technical problems. His elaborate setup included a high-end computer, dual monitors, a capture card, webcam and microphone. He had also purchased a PlayStation 5 and spent another Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 setting up his gaming room.

Explaining his frustration, Anand said, “Guys, sara paisa barbaad ho gaya (All my money has gone to waste).”

Watch the viral video here:

The problems reportedly began when one of his DDR5 RAM sticks stopped working and had to be sent to a service centre. He continued using the remaining RAM stick, but that too stopped functioning. He also noticed that his graphics card was no longer lighting up. Years Of Struggle Behind Gaming Dream The setback was particularly painful because Anand had worked hard to pursue his gaming ambitions. Recalling his journey, he said he had taken up several small jobs, including selling chocolate strawberries and tiramisu, to fund his dream. He also faced family pressure and social rejection and once worked for 48 hours without sleep.

Anand estimated that replacing the faulty PC components could cost another Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000, while repairs could take considerable time.

Sharing his disappointment in the caption, he wrote, "Unluckiest man hu bhai GTA 6 ka sara setup Banakr bhi kuch nhi pa raha. (I'm the unluckiest man. I've got the entire setup ready for GTA 6, and still I can't do anything.)" Internet Reacts To Gamer's Misfortune The video received supportive responses from social media users.

One user commented, "Don't give up, my brother!" Another wrote, "Rule No. 1: Never, ever give up."

A third user offered encouragement, saying, "Don't worry, bro. You're not unlucky; it's just not your time yet. And as for the game, there will always be more games to come. What matters most is that you fulfilled the promise you made to yourself."

Another lengthy response urged Anand to continue creating content, adding, "We are a family, and we will always support you!"

GTA 6 was released worldwide on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, after more than 13 years of anticipation since GTA 5.