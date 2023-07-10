Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: 'Life threatening' flash floods wreak havoc in New York; sparks emergency

    Governor Kathy Hochul declared states of emergency in Orange County, northwest of New York City, and in Ontario County in the central part of the state, noting that up to eight inches (200 mm) of rain had created "life threatening conditions due to flash flooding." 

    WATCH 'Life threatening' flash floods wreak havoc in New York; sparks emergency snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

    In New York State, Sunday's torrential rains resulted in "life-threatening" flooding that turned streets into raging torrents, washed down bridges, and prompted the governor to proclaim a state of emergency. According to numerous media accounts, a woman was killed in the Hudson Valley when she was swept away by a flash flood as she attempted to leave her home with her dog.

    Also read: WATCH Rain rampage in North India - Dramatic videos of flash floods from Himachal to Uttarakhand go viral

    Governor Kathy Hochul declared states of emergency in Orange County, northwest of New York City, and in Ontario County in the central part of the state, noting that up to eight inches (200 mm) of rain had created "life threatening conditions due to flash flooding." "We are approaching a critical point in this weather event," Hochul said.

    More than 12,000 people had no electricity by Sunday night, according to her office. Roadways were washed out by the torrential rains, leaving many stuck in their houses and cars.  

    The National Weather Service said it was "receiving multiple reports of significant flooding and persons trapped in vehicles in eastern Orange county." "Remember Turn Around Don't Drown," it warned drivers.

    At least five counties, including Westchester County, which is located just north of New York City and borders the Hudson River, had highways closed as of 8:00 p.m. (2400 GMT).

    More storms are predicted for the state on Monday, according to the governor's office. "Excessive rainfall caused by slow-moving thunderstorms is likely to continue causing flash flooding and minor to isolated moderate river flooding tonight into Monday," it said.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi bequeaths over Rs 900 crore to 33-year-old girlfriend in his will AJR

    Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi bequeaths over Rs 900 crore to 33-year-old girlfriend in his will

    China 6 dead, 1 injured in kindergarten stabbing; suspect detained AJR

    China: 6 dead, 1 injured in kindergarten stabbing; suspect detained

    Indian refiners paying exorbitant cost for 'discounted' Russian crude oil?

    Indian refiners paying exorbitant cost for 'discounted' Russian crude oil?

    Viewpoint march of the Yuan against Dollar dominance

    Viewpoint: March of the Yuan against Dollar dominance

    Explained The controversy over US cluster bombs for Ukraine

    Explained: The controversy over US cluster bombs for Ukraine

    Recent Stories

    7 tips to stay safe during floods in rain-ravaged north India AJR EAI

    7 tips to stay safe during floods in rain-ravaged north India

    Schools in Kozhikode's Koothali shut for a day over stray dog on biting spree anr

    Schools in Kozhikode's Koothali shut for a day over stray dog on biting spree

    Eminent scientist Dr K Kasturirangan suffers heart attack; to be airlifted from Sri Lanka to Bengaluru

    Eminent scientist Dr K Kasturirangan suffers heart attack; to be airlifted from Sri Lanka to Bengaluru

    Hyundai Exter rival to Tata Punch Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched 6 things to know before booking it gcw

    Hyundai Exter, rival to Tata Punch, launched: 6 things to know before booking it

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan looks stunning in AI-generated avatar; image goes VIRAL RBA

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan looks stunning in AI-generated avatar; image goes VIRAL

    Recent Videos

    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon