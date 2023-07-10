WATCH: 'Life threatening' flash floods wreak havoc in New York; sparks emergency

Governor Kathy Hochul declared states of emergency in Orange County, northwest of New York City, and in Ontario County in the central part of the state, noting that up to eight inches (200 mm) of rain had created "life threatening conditions due to flash flooding."

In New York State, Sunday's torrential rains resulted in "life-threatening" flooding that turned streets into raging torrents, washed down bridges, and prompted the governor to proclaim a state of emergency. According to numerous media accounts, a woman was killed in the Hudson Valley when she was swept away by a flash flood as she attempted to leave her home with her dog.

More than 12,000 people had no electricity by Sunday night, according to her office. Roadways were washed out by the torrential rains, leaving many stuck in their houses and cars.

The National Weather Service said it was "receiving multiple reports of significant flooding and persons trapped in vehicles in eastern Orange county." "Remember Turn Around Don't Drown," it warned drivers.

At least five counties, including Westchester County, which is located just north of New York City and borders the Hudson River, had highways closed as of 8:00 p.m. (2400 GMT).

More storms are predicted for the state on Monday, according to the governor's office. "Excessive rainfall caused by slow-moving thunderstorms is likely to continue causing flash flooding and minor to isolated moderate river flooding tonight into Monday," it said.