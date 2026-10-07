In a bizarre iPhone theft case in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, the alleged thief contacted the owner's sister and asked for the phone's password. Kaushiki Dhyani claimed the device was stolen from her family's Clement Town home on September 12 and said that police action was delayed despite CCTV footage and messages.

A stolen iPhone case in Dehradun, Uttarakhand has taken an unusual turn after the alleged thief reportedly contacted the owner's sister and asked for the phone's password. The incident was reported from Sunshine Enclave in Clement Town, where the phone allegedly went missing from a room on September 12. The owner's sister, Kaushiki Dhyani, has now raised questions over the police response and shared details of the alleged messages on social media.

iPhone allegedly stolen from room

According to Dhyani, her brother Saksham was using the iPhone at around 6.30 am on September 12. By around 8.45 am, the phone was missing from the room. The family checked CCTV footage from the building and allegedly found two suspicious people moving towards and away from the room. The door was reportedly open at the time.

Dhyani said her brother filed a complaint with police on September 13.

The matter took another turn when someone allegedly began sending messages to Dhyani's mobile number, asking for the password of the stolen iPhone. She claimed several messages were received from the person and said screenshots and other information would be provided to police.

Woman questions police action

Dhyani alleged that she went to the police station at around 10 pm after receiving the password-related message. However, she claimed she was asked to return the following morning.

In a social media video, she questioned why action had not been taken despite the family having CCTV footage, images of suspected individuals and messages allegedly sent by the person who had the phone.

She also suggested that the messages could provide an important lead for investigators because the person was allegedly contacting a member of the victim's family.

Other thefts claimed near universities

Dhyani further claimed that CCTV footage linked to the same suspected person had surfaced in connection with other theft incidents around DIT University and Graphic Era University.

She alleged that students in the areas had reported missing mobile phones and other belongings. However, these claims have not been independently established, and it is not clear whether the incidents are connected to the Clement Town case.

She urged police to examine CCTV footage and other evidence from the different locations together.

Police say phone is being traced

SP City Shekhar Suyal said information about the missing mobile phone had been obtained from the concerned Circle Officer.

According to the police, the phone was registered on the police portal for tracing from the day it was reported missing. The authorities are also checking CCTV footage and the concerned CO will examine the matter further.

The investigation is ongoing, and the identity of the person who allegedly contacted Dhyani is yet to be officially established.