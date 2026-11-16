Chilean comedian Luis Slimming was forced to cancel his stand-up show in Arica after an intoxicated audience member stormed the stage and assaulted him. Slimming defended himself before off-duty police intervened, and he later assured fans he was unharmed.

A Chilean comedian, Luis Slimming, was forced to cancel his stand-up performance after an incident in the northern Chilean city of Arica, when an audience member suddenly rushed the stage and physically assaulted him on Thursday, November 12.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Luis Slimming was performing his stand-up comedy when, abruptly, a man who was part of the audience unexpectedly rushed the stage and lunged at him, throwing a flurry of punches and kicks before the production crew and venue security intervened.

It was reported that the man was intoxicated at the time of the incident, staggering toward the stage before suddenly launching his unprovoked attack on the comedian and shouting incoherent remarks before security and off-duty police managed to pull him away.

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How Did the Incident Happen in the Middle of the Performance?

Chilean comedian Luis Slimming was performing at the Hotel Antay in Arica, Chile, at around 8 pm on November 12, when the incident occurred. Slimming’s performance was part of his national stand-up tour across the country.

According to attendees who were present for the comedian’s stand-up show, the attack happened without any apparent provocation. One attendee reportedly stated that the show was running smoothly for 10 minutes when the man suddenly jumped on the stage and began to punch and kick Luis Slimming.

In a viral video, the Chilean comedian attempted to defend himself from the attack by showing his aggression and swinging back to create distance before his team and audience intervened to prevent him from making the situation worse, as security personnel swarmed the platform to pin the attacker down.

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The chaotic scene was swiftly brought under control after three off-duty officers from Chile’s Investigations Police (PDI), who were among the audience, intervened and detained the attacker.

Both Slimming and the attacker were immediately taken to the hospital for further medical assessment. The comedian’s remaining performance was subsequently cancelled by the organisers, citing concerns for his safety and health.

Luis Slimming Responds to Viral Assault

A day after being attacked by an audience member, Chilean comedian Luis Slimming issued an update on his health, stating that he was doing well following the harrowing ordeal, adding that the attacker was apparently drunk and unaware of what he was doing before being hauled away by the authorities.

“How are you, friends? Hey, for the worried people, I’m okay, I’m okay. A crazy guy jumped up on stage, not because of any joke, mind you. I even said to myself, 'Which joke was the one that offended him?' I hadn't even gotten to those jokes yet; I hadn't even teased the truck driver.” Slimming said.

“A guy who seemed kind of drunk came up, threw some punches at me, and I threw some punches back. Punches were flying back and forth. Anyway, I just went to the PDI [Investigative Police], so everything is now in the hands of the justice system."

"I thank everyone who worried about me and was writing to me. I’m fine, so it looks like there will be good jokes coming up for the next shows," he added.

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Meanwhile, Luis Slimming’s glasses were broken after the attacker struck him in the face with a punch during the assault. Further investigation into the incident will be carried out by Chilean authorities, with the case now in the hands of the justice system.

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