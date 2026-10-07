A 19-year-old student in Santiago, Chile, was struck by a runaway wheel that detached from a moving vehicle. The bizarre incident, captured on CCTV, left the pedestrian with non-life-threatening injuries and sparked 'Final Destination' comparisons online.

In a bizarre and unsettling turn of events captured on CCTV, a pedestrian was struck by a runaway wheel that detached from a moving vehicle in Santiago on Thursday, October 29.

In a video that went viral on social media, the man, identified as a 19-year-old student, was seen walking on the sidewalk along Los Leones Avenue in the Providencia district when the wheel, apparently from a moving car, abruptly bounced across the road and directly struck him after hitting two parked cars.

The student was struck on his head and upper body, suffering non-life-threatening contusions. However, he managed to avoid any internal injuries, which could have been fatal given the speed and weight of the flying tire.

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How Did the Incident Unfold?

Los Leones Avenue, which is located in the Providencia district of Santiago, witnessed dramatic moments during morning traffic as a vehicle experienced a critical mechanical failure while in motion.

CCTV footage shows a 19-year-old student walking on the sidewalk when the rear tire reportedly detached from the moving car, gained momentum, bounced across the street, struck two parked cars, and collided with him from behind. The collision knocked the student to the pavement, but witnesses and bystanders immediately assisted him.

The emergency personnel arrived at the scene and transported him to Santa Maria Clinic, where he was reportedly treated for non-life-threatening contusions to his head and upper body, especially his chest, before being discharged. His father later accompanied him to the clinic.

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Following the accident, municipal police questioned the vehicle's driver, who claimed that he picked up his vehicle from the workshop garage after undergoing maintenance just two days earlier, saying, “The wheel came off. It just came out of the shop two days ago. They didn't tighten it for me.”

Chilean authorities have since opened a formal investigation to examine garage logs and determine whether mechanical failure or servicing negligence caused the tire to detach mid-transit.

‘Final Destination’ Moment: Rogue Tyre Striking Pedestrian Leaves Netizens Stunned

The viral video of the tyre striking the pedestrian has sparked widespread reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with several users comparing the bizarre accident to scenes from the Final Destination film franchise.

Taking to their X handles, many users described the incident as something straight out of a horror film, with several referencing the Final Destination franchise, while others compared the incident to a scene from the animated series Looney Tunes.

Another section of fans also expressed concern for the injured student, hoping he would recover fully, while a few users recalled their own frightening experiences involving detached vehicle wheels.

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Meanwhile, the driver’s vehicle was subsequently identified, with Providencia Mayor Jaime Bellolio confirming that the municipality would share the relevant information to help the injured student pursue further action.

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