Two suspected British tourists allegedly stole and shattered a golden Jesus Christ statue outside a Vilnius shrine. CCTV captured the incident, prompting a police investigation, with one suspect facing up to three years in prison if convicted

In what was an appalling act of vandalism in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, two suspected drunk tourists, believed to be British nationals, allegedly stole and shattered a golden statue of Jesus Christ outside the 15th-century Shrine of Divine Mercy on Thursday, November 11.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a British national was seen holding a golden statue of Jesus Christ by its arms while appearing unsteady on his feet before the sculpture's arms snapped off, causing it to crash onto the pavement and shatter into pieces.

Jesus Christ’s statue, which was removed from a wooden cross inside the church’s inner courtyard on Dominikonu Street, shattered into pieces on the pavement as his companion recorded the ordeal from a nearby bench.

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How Did British Nationals Steal the Statue from the Shrine?

Dominikonu Street, which is located in the heart of Vilnius’s Old Town, is home to the historic Shrine of Divine Mercy and became the scene of a late-night theft after the two men allegedly entered the church’s inner courtyard, which remains accessible from the quiet Old Town street after hours.

According to local reports, the men, who were believed to be British nationals based on their accents, entered the church’s unlocked inner courtyard, where one of them allegedly removed a gold-coloured statue of Jesus Christ from the wood and carried it onto Dominikonų Street, while his companion filmed the incident.

In CCTV footage, which was shared by the shrine’s priest, Father Elijas Anatolijus Markauskas, a British national was seen holding the Jesus Christ statue and heard saying, ‘Praise the Lord!’ before attempting to hold the figure up for the camera. However, the weight of the sculpture caused its arms to snap cleanly off the torso, sending the figure crashing onto the pavement.

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After dropping the shattered sculpture, the two men laughed and quickly fled the scene down Dominikonu Street, leaving behind the broken golden statue of Jesus Christ scattered across the cobblestones.

The security footage of the entire incident went viral on social media, widespread condemnation from locals and international observers alike.

What Penalties Does the Suspect Face Under Lithuanian Law?

After the incident of Jesus Christ’s statue being destroyed outside the Shrine of Divine Mercy, Vilnius Police launched an investigation into the public order violation under Article 284 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Lithuania.

The authorities quickly tracked down and questioned a 37-year-old British citizen in connection with the incident and confiscated his identity documents and barred him from leaving the country as part of the investigation. The police reported that the man has been officially questioned and has provided explanations for the incident on November 14.

According to reports, the British citizen is suspected of desecrating a place of public respect, with the investigation now being conducted under Article 312(2) of Lithuania’s Criminal Code. If convicted, he could face community service, a fine, or imprisonment of up to three years, given the nature of the alleged offence and the damage caused to religious sculpture.

Meanwhile, Father Elijas Anatolijus Markauskas said that the church community was willing to forgive the man, stressing that he did not believe he had deliberately damaged the golden statue of Jesus Christ, adding that the shrine planned to purchase an identical sculpture and restore it to its place.

Shrine of Divine Mercy also issued a statement on behalf of the community, expressing grief over the destruction of the sculpture and describing it as an attack on a sacred symbol of faith.

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