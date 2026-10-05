During a New Zealand Green Party press conference on rail safety, a car narrowly avoided an oncoming train at a level crossing in Auckland. The near-miss came as leaders pushed for safer crossings ahead of the 2026 general election.

In two contrasting ways, New Zealand’s Green Party’s press conference immediately pivoted from a political policy announcement into a real-time manifestation of the very crisis the politicians were addressing in Auckland.

In a video that went viral on social media, Green Party co-leaders Chloe Swarbrick and Marama David were addressing the media about the importance of having level crossing safety and the urgent need to remove dangerous intersections along the Western Line in Morningside.

As Swarbrick highlighted the major infrastructure pledge to eliminate dangerous rail level crossings on Auckland’s Western Side, a car raced past active warning lights and lowered barrier arms, narrowly avoiding a collision as an oncoming passenger train blasted its horn right behind the podium.

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‘That’s Incredibly Dangerous’

As the New Zealand General Elections are set to take place on November 7, Green Party leaders Chloe Swarbrick and Marama David began campaigning for safer infrastructure and increased public awareness, emphasising that the blatant disregard for safety regulations puts countless lives at risk every single day.

As Swarbrick and Marama were addressing the reporters in Morningside, a car suddenly drove across the level crossing despite the warning lights, alarms, and lowered barrier arm, narrowly avoiding an approaching train. The Green Party leaders and the reporters were left stunned by the coincidence.

Speaking to reporters, Swarbrick pointed to the near-miss as a real-time example of the danger posed by level crossings, saying:

“That is a case in point as to why we need to remove these level crossings. It's like you set that up. That's incredibly, incredibly dangerous,” she added.

As several leaders across all parties in New Zealand take up issues concerning road safety, public welfare, education, infrastructure, and broader public safety frameworks, authorities continue to stress that upgrading rail infrastructure remains an essential step in preventing accidents caused by driver error and compromised crossings.

Why New Zealand’s General Elections 2026 are Crucial

New Zealand is gearing up for what is shaping up to be one of the most high-stakes general elections in recent history. As voters head to the polls on November 7, the major political parties, including National, Labour, and the Green Party, are sharply focused on core issues that directly affect netizens every day.

National Party is currently a majority party in New Zealand, leading a three-party coalition government alongside ACT and New Zealand First, which together hold 68 of the 123 seats in Parliament. The coalition government is headed by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, with the three parties holding a clear majority in the House.

However, in the latest 1New Verian poll conducted in late September, National and Labour were tied at 28%, while the Green Party surged to 16%, its highest-ever result in the poll. The result potentially highlights how close a contest could be in the upcoming New Zealand General Elections in November,

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The latest issues being raised by the public are the economy, high prices, and low wages; the rising cost of living, housing affordability, and low wage growth remain front and centre for voters. Reportedly, youth unemployment has affected roughly 180,000 young New Zealanders, making it one of the focal points in the upcoming election.

Moreover, healthcare, education, climate change, and infrastructure are also expected to remain key issues during the election campaign, with parties attempting to appeal to voters through their respective policy priorities.

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