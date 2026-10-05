Bijnor Police arrested a man named Sohail for stealing motorcycles while wearing a wig to hide his identity. CCTV footage helped investigators track him after a Yamaha motorcycle was reported stolen on October 4. Police recovered the Yamaha MT-15 and a burnt Apache, which the accused stole from Nainital.

A bike thief in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor found an unusual way to hide his identity while stealing motorcycles, he wore a wig during the crimes and removed it afterwards. Police arrested Sonu alias Sohail, a history-sheeter of Afzalgarh police station, in connection with a motorcycle theft case. Bijnor Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi revealed the arrest at a press conference on Monday.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Thief wore wig during bike thefts

The case came to light after a man named Vishal reported that his Yamaha motorcycle had been stolen on October 4. Police began checking CCTV footage and using surveillance inputs to trace the suspect.

Investigators noticed a peculiar pattern in the footage. The suspect was seen wearing a wig while allegedly carrying out the theft. After leaving the scene, he would remove the wig, apparently to change his appearance and make identification more difficult.

Police eventually arrested Sonu and recovered a stolen Yamaha MT-15 from him. They also found a burnt Apache motorcycle.

Scroll to load tweet…

Apache stolen from Nainital

During questioning, police said Sonu admitted to stealing the Apache from Nainital and later setting it on fire. Police also said he had been involved in motorcycle thefts across several states.

The accused is reportedly a history-sheeter and has also faced action under the Gangsters Act. Police said his previous involvement in theft cases helped them identify him during the investigation, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

CCTV footage from several locations played an important role in tracking the suspect, according to the police. The unusual detail about the wig has drawn attention after the police disclosure. The case has also triggered reactions online, with some users joking about the accused's attempt to disguise himself, while others praised the police action.

Police said the investigation into the motorcycle theft network is continuing. Sonu has been sent to jail following his arrest.