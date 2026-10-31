A 35-year-old woman was arrested in Guelph, Ontario, after delivering an unprovoked punch to a stranger's temple during a random daytime encounter. The shocking incident, captured on CCTV, led to the attacker's swift arrest and assault charges, though her motive remains unknown.

In what was described as a completely unprovoked attack, a 35-year-old local woman was arrested after punching a stranger in the temple during a random daytime encounter in Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, October 29.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a woman wearing a grey jacket can be seen approaching a pedestrian walking alongside a friend and delivering a single punch to the victim’s temple without any prior interaction or warning, instantly knocking her to the pavement.

The attacker didn’t hesitate to walk away, casually continuing down the street while the victim’s friend rushed to assist her on the ground. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV footage that was placed at the scene and at nearby storefronts, providing local authorities with clear evidence of the attack.

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How Did the Incident Unfold?

Guelph, which is located in Southwestern Ontario about 100 kilometres west of Toronto and comes under the jurisdiction of the Guelph Police Service, witnessed an unwarranted act of violence in its downtown store.

The incident reportedly took place around 3 pm when the victim and his friend were walking on the street near Wyndham Street North and Macdonell Street, and the 35-year-old suspect came from the opposite side of the street. As soon as the attacker reached the victim, she delivered a sudden, unprovoked punch to her temple.

The punch was so sudden that the victim lost her balance and fell on the concrete pavement, and the attacker walked away without apologising for her act. The victim’s friend was left visibly shocked and helpless as the attacker walked into the crowd without showing any remorse.

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Since the CCTV camera captured the shocking incident, Guelph Police Service managed to identify the attacker’s face and tracked her down. Responding officers located and apprehended the 35-year-old suspect a short distance from the scene shortly after receiving the call.

The victim reportedly did not require hospitalization, though she was left shaken and sustained minor physical trauma from the impact of the blow and the fall onto the pavement.

How Did Police Capture the Attacker?

The Guelph Police Service, which was alerted just before 3 pm, deployed officers immediately to Wyndham Street North and Macdonell Street, where the incident took place. Using descriptions from the victim, her friend, and nearby CCTV feeds, the police managed to track down the 35-year-old woman.

Guelph police officers arrested the attacker near the scene shortly after the incident and taken into custody. The 35-year-old Guelph resident was formally charged with assault under the Criminal Code of Canada. She was remanded in custody and held for a bail hearing on Friday.

However, the outcome of the bail hearing has not been disclosed by the Guelph Police Service, as the woman has not been publicly named. It remains to be seen whether she will be granted bail or remain in custody as court proceedings move forward.

The Guelph Police Service said the woman and the man were strangers and there has been no prior interaction or altercation leading up to the sudden strike. Moreover, the motive behind the attack has not been revealed.

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