A shocking incident occurred at a Panchkula school where an eight-year-old boy brutally assaulted a six-year-old girl, leaving her critically injured. The horrific attack was captured on CCTV, raising serious concerns about student safety and school oversight.

A shocking incident at a school in Haryana's Panchkula has raised serious concerns about children's safety inside educational institutions. An 8-year-old boy allegedly attacked a 6-year-old girl inside a school on October 28, badly injuring her. The attack came to light after the release of CCTV footage of the incident.

The eight-year-old reportedly pulled the younger girl's hair and repeatedly smashed her head on a desk, reports said. He then allegedly kicked her while she lay on the floor and beat her numerous times with what seemed to be a brick. The girl suffered critical injuries and was originally sent to a hospital and then moved to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh for further treatment.

The horrific CCTV footage is said to show the kid hitting the girl inside what seems like an empty classroom. The video has also raised doubts on how such an occurrence could have happened within the school premises without any timely action. The incident took place on October 28, police authorities said. The precise details of the alleged attack are still being examined.

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Police have recorded the testimony of the girl's father and school administrators are being questioned in connection with the inquiry. The police in Panchkula have also begun assessing the mental status of the eight-year-old youngster to ascertain the causes behind the occurrence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amrinder Singh said that in situations involving youngsters between the age of seven and 12 years, evaluation is essential. Further action will be chosen according to the results of the assessment and the inquiry.

It's unclear what caused the alleged attack. The district education department has also initiated an inquiry into the event. Officials are looking into the circumstances of the occurrence and the school’s plans for oversight.

The Haryana State Commission for Protection of youngster Rights has also taken cognizance of the matter and has called for an inquiry into the occurrence including probable deficiencies in the administration of the school and safety of the youngster.