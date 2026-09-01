India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, held a series of meetings in Dhaka with ministers and advisors to discuss deepening bilateral cooperation across civil aviation, water resources, policy, and defence sectors.

Bilateral engagements between India and Bangladesh moved forward as delegations conducted talks focused on deepening cooperation across civil aviation, expanding air connectivity routes, and boosting air cargo capacity. The discussions occurred on Wednesday during a formal meeting held in Dhaka between India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, and Bangladesh's Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism, M Rashiduzzaman Millat.

India, Bangladesh to enhance civil aviation cooperation

Following the engagement, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh posted on X, "High Commissioner of India Shri Dinesh Trivedi met the Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Mr. M Rashiduzzaman Millat, on 16 Sep 2026. They held discussions on wide-ranging topics including enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of civil aviation, improving air connectivity, enhancing air cargo capacity, improving bilateral working mechanisms and promoting tourism."

Talks on Policy and Strategy

Earlier in the diplomatic schedule on September 13, Trivedi met Zahed Ur Rahman, Advisor for Policy and Strategy to Bangladesh's Prime Minister, where both officials discussed a broad spectrum of topics concerning bilateral ties. The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh stated on X regarding that interaction, "The meeting included discussions on a wide range of topics in India-Bangladesh relations. Both dignitaries expressed optimism that the two vibrant democracies will continue to work together to enhance people-to-people relations."

Strengthening Water Resource Management

During the same diplomatic round, the Indian envoy also held a meeting with Bangladesh's Minister of Water Resources, Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee, addressing the necessity of strengthening cooperative efforts to fulfil mutual public expectations. The High Commission detailed on X, "High Commissioner Shri Dinesh Trivedi held a meeting with the Minister of Water Resources of Bangladesh, Mr. Md. Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee, on 13 September 2026. Minister of State Mr. Forhad Hossain Azad was also present. The discussion highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral engagement for achieving the shared aspirations of the peoples of the two neighbouring countries."

Expanding Defence Collaboration

Additionally, on September 9, Trivedi met A K M Shamsul Islam, Advisor to Bangladesh's Prime Minister for the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Division, with discussions centring on expanding defence-sector collaboration between the two countries. The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh noted on X, "The discussions underlined the strong bond existing between the Armed Forces of the two countries. The meeting included deliberations on wide-ranging topics to enhance defence-related engagements. Both the dignitaries expressed their commitment to further enhance the relationship and to work together on various mutually beneficial areas of interests." (ANI)