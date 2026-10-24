Following a collision on Interstate 5 in San Diego, a truck was left dangling over an overpass and caught fire. Bystanders stretched out a blanket to catch the trapped driver as he jumped, saving him from a potentially fatal fall.

In a display of courage and swift action, a group of bystanders united on a San Diego highway to save a man hanging from a moving truck suspended over an overpass following a terrifying collision in California on October 20.

In a video that went viral on social media, the truck driver was seen dangling from the rear window of the vehicle, suspended high above Interstate 5, as a growing crowd of onlookers gathered on the roadway below. Sensing the danger of the situation, the bystanders quickly pooled their efforts and worked together to devise a makeshift safety net for a safe landing.

As the driver managed to climb through the window, the heroic onlookers beneath stretched out a blanket, positioning themselves directly in his landing path and bracing for impact, which softened his drop and potentially saved him from the fatal fall on the pavement.

Also Read: UK Driver Throws Parking Ticket At Warden, Fined Over £2,270

How Did the Truck End Up Hanging Over the Highway?

Interstate-5 in San Diego, which comes under the jurisdiction of the California Highway Patrol, became the centre of a terrifying scene when the moving truck collided with a sedan while traveling along the busy highway.

According to the report by Fox News, the truck was travelling southbound along Interstate 5 when it collided with a sedan and crashed into the center divider, leaving the cab of the moving truck dangling dangerously over the highway overpass. The impact was so intense that the truck burst into flames, and the driver was left trapped in the cab with black smoke filling the interior.

The driver had no option to seek an immediate exit from the rear window. A group of bystanders, who witnessed the unfolding disaster, quickly coordinated below the overpass to stretch out a heavy blanket, creating an improvised landing zone just as the driver let go. The driver dangled out of the window and gradually lowered himself as far as possible before releasing his grip into the waiting hands of the crowd below.

Scroll to load tweet…

The driver finally managed to jump onto the blanket stretched out by the bystanders, which safely absorbed his fall and brought him to the ground unharmed. The San Diego police officers subsequently escorted the rescued away from the scene as flames spread through the truck’s cab.

Both occupants of the truck reportedly declined medical treatment, while all four people in the sedan were taken to hospital.

‘That’s Humanity Right There’: Netizens Praise Bystanders’ Heroic Rescue

The viral video of bystanders rescuing a driver dangling from a truck has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens praising the strangers for risking their safety to help someone they had never met.

Taking to their X handles, many praised the bystanders for their compassion and courage, with some highlighting their willingness to help a stranger in danger, while others expressed relief that the driver survived the terrifying ordeal.

Another section of users also expressed gratitude that the driver escaped without serious injuries, while others also questioned the rescue method, with one suggesting that a car could have been positioned beneath the driver to reduce the distance of his fall.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, CHP Public Information Officer Salvador Castro stated that the truck collided with a Volkswagen Jetta around 9: 40 am on I-5 just south of Washington Street. The crash also sparked a fire and caused major traffic disruptions, with several lanes remaining closed for hours as crews cleared the wreckage.

Also Read: 70-Year-Old Woman Wheels Patient On Stretcher At Gujarat Hospital; Video Viral (WATCH)