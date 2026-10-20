A curious black bear was caught on CCTV exploring California’s Mammoth Lakes Library before opening hours. The animal wandered through the book aisles without causing damage before raiding the staff snack stash.

In a rare and amusing incident, a curious black bear was caught on security cameras casually exploring a local public library, reportedly in California, with the footage quickly going viral across social media.

In a video that went viral, a black bear can be seen casually strolling through the aisles of the California library, sniffing around the counters and checking out the facilities like a regular patron. The bear didn’t cause any harm or damage to any of the books or shelves during its brief excursion.

The incident was captured entirely on the CCTV cameras that were installed at the corners of the Mammoth Lakes Library branch in Mono County, California.

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How Did Bear Enter California Library?

The library, the Mammoth Lakes Library branch in Mono County, which is located in a bear-populated mountain region, reported that the black bear gained entry around 6:00 AM, hours before staff or patrons arrived for the day.

According to library director Josef Bopp, the bear’s exact entry route remains unclear, with officials unable to determine how it got inside despite the building’s doors being locked and secured. The bear entered around 6:10 AM, nearly four hours before the library opened, and left on its own before staff arrived.

The black bear was also spotted sniffing around the computer terminals and browsing the book stacks, apparently intrigued by its surroundings. It then raided the staff snack stash, devouring peanut butter, cookies, peach cups, and a jar of honey.

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However, the bear was just strolling around the library rather than creating any commotion or damaging property. It carefully navigated through the rows of books, leaving all the shelves intact and untouched.

The incident took place on the 14th of October, which reportedly coincided with the 100th anniversary of A.A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh, adding an extra layer of charm to the unexpected visit.

Bear’s Unexpected Library Visit Amuses Social Media

The viral video of Black Bear entering the California library has sparked reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with users and netizens sharing humorous theories about the animal’s unexpected visit.

Taking to their X handles, many users shared amused and humorous reactions to the bear’s unexpected visit, with some joking that it was looking for a good book to read, while others believed it was simply on a mission to find food.

Another section of users came up with hilarious theories about the bear’s intentions, with one suggesting it was looking for a Winnie-the-Pooh book. Others praised the animal for being careful around the books, with one user observing, ‘He’s being very careful and respectful.’

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The black bear is often not dangerous or harmful but can still pose significant safety risks if habituated to human environments or food sources. The recent video of the animal strolling through the Mammoth Lakes Library highlights the fine line between amusing wildlife encounters and potential safety hazards in mountain towns.

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