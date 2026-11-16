A Sikh-owned Indian restaurant in west London became the focus of a protest after its owner refused to serve halal meat. The dispute has widened amid criticism of his social media posts, claims of threats and an arrest

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Singh's Dining, an Indian restaurant in Hammersmith, west London, on Friday night, demanding its closure over the owner's decision not to serve halal meat.

The restaurant, previously known as Rangrez, is owned by Sikh restaurateur Harman Singh Kapoor. A handwritten sign displayed outside the establishment reads, "Proudly non-halal", making its food policy a subject of public controversy.

Videos circulating on social media showed a large crowd gathering outside the premises, with protesters waving Palestinian flags and raising slogans such as "Allahu Akbar", "Shame on you" and "Free Palestine".

One video also showed a protester addressing the gathering through a microphone and asking what they wanted to happen to the restaurant. The crowd reportedly responded by demanding its closure.

The demonstration prompted a police presence, with Metropolitan Police officers forming a line to prevent protesters from approaching the establishment.

Private security personnel were also stationed outside the restaurant. According to reports, actor John Cleese, known for his role in Fawlty Towers, had arranged security for the establishment after previously expressing support for it.

Owner Faces Backlash Over Food Policy And Social Media Posts

The controversy surrounding Singh's Dining goes beyond its decision not to sell halal meat. Kapoor has also faced criticism over his social media posts concerning Muslims, halal food and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Some of his posts have attracted particular attention for their references to pork products, which Muslims are prohibited from consuming under Islamic dietary rules.

In one post, Kapoor was seen holding strips of bacon alongside a caption suggesting that bacon could help save Western countries. In another, he filmed pork products at Harrods and commented on their quality.

These posts have added to the criticism directed at the restaurant owner, with the dispute increasingly extending into discussions about religious sensitivities and his public statements.

Kapoor, meanwhile, has alleged that he and his family have received hundreds of death threats and faced harassment, intimidation and threats of violence.

He has also claimed that people threw eggs at the restaurant's windows and that calls for a boycott have caused financial losses to his business.

The restaurateur has further alleged that he repeatedly approached the Metropolitan Police seeking additional protection but did not receive the assistance he wanted.

His wife, Khushi, was present outside the restaurant during the demonstration. In footage shared online, she held up a sign thanking John Cleese for arranging security, while expressing dissatisfaction with the police response.

Harman Singh Kapoor Arrested Hours Before Planned Protest

The controversy took another turn when Harman Singh Kapoor was arrested at his west London residence on Friday, November 13, just hours before the planned demonstration outside his restaurant.

Kapoor confirmed the development through a social media post and shared a video showing police officers taking him into custody before he was escorted into a police vehicle. According to reports, his arrest was connected to a social media post referencing Islam.

In a statement accompanying the video, Kapoor said he had repeatedly contacted the Metropolitan Police to seek protection and assurances about the safety of his family and business. He also expressed concern that he had been taken into custody while his family was left to deal with the protest outside the restaurant. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told the Daily Mail that a 54-year-old man had been arrested on November 13 on suspicion of possession and distribution of an extreme image.