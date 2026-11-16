A terrifying cruise ship accident in the United States has sparked widespread attention after dramatic videos showed passengers desperately clinging to railings as their vessel began sinking following a collision with a cargo tanker. The incident occurred on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans, Louisiana, on Friday, November 13.

A terrifying cruise ship accident in the United States has sparked widespread attention after dramatic videos showed passengers desperately clinging to railings as their vessel began sinking following a collision with a cargo tanker. The incident occurred on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans, Louisiana, on Friday, November 13.

The passenger vessel, identified as the American Heritage, was struck by a much larger tanker named Atlantic Asphalt while docked along the river. The impact caused the cruise ship to take on water, tilt sharply to one side and eventually capsize.

Videos circulating on social media captured the frightening moments as passengers struggled to hold on to the vessel. Some were seen falling into the river as the ship rolled onto its side, while rescue teams and nearby boats rushed to help those in danger.

Check the viral video here:

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According to reports, around 190 people, including passengers and crew members, were aboard the American Heritage when the collision occurred. The incident triggered a massive emergency response involving the US Coast Guard, firefighters, harbour police and other rescue personnel.

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno confirmed that everyone aboard had been accounted for. At least 32 people were taken to hospitals with injuries, although no fatalities or critical injuries were reported.

The incident was described as a "miracle on the Mississippi" by Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, highlighting the successful rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has begun investigating the collision. Preliminary findings indicate that a steering failure aboard the tanker caused its rudder to remain turned towards the right, sending it into the docked cruise ship. Reuters+2

A video shared by Scope Report on X also captured the moments before the collision, showing the tanker approaching the passenger vessel.

The dramatic footage has drawn widespread attention online, with viewers expressing shock at the frightening scenes and relief that everyone aboard was accounted for.