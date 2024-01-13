Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Watch: British HC reaches POK after Rajnath Singh's London visit, Internet questions UK's double-side approach

    The double standards or the double-sidedness of Britain took off guard many in New Delhi creating a storm in Indian Twitter space as well. British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott decided to visit Mirpur (POK) right when Rajnath Singh concluded a high-profile visit to London.

    Watch British HC reaches POK after Rajnath Singh's London visit, Internet questions UK's double-sided approach avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 3:13 PM IST

    Britain is looked at with the eyes of suspicion, especially by the Commonwealth group countries. The erstwhile colonizer is suspected of playing double-sided and igniting animosity between countries. Indian Internet users have their eyes raised after the British High Commissioner to Pakistan reached Mirpur which is part of the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).

    Jane Marriott was made the British High Commissioner to Pakistan in June last year. She recently made a surprise visit to Mirpur in POK just when Rajnath Singh completed his meeting with UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps in London. Rajnath Singh was welcomed by his British counterpart as both countries discussed security issues. The Indian defense minister also met Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street.

    Also Read: Abdul Malik al-Houthi: Houthi group leader and the mastermind behind Red Sea blockade, all you need to know

    In a time when India and the UK are bolstering their ties not only in the defense sector but also on the trade front, the British High Commissioner’s visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has sent mixed signals to New Delhi. The majority of the Indians have still not forgotten about the India-Pakistan partition which was eagerly facilitated by the then British Raj and the scars still exist from the event.

    British High Commissioner Jane Marriott wouldn't have left for Mirpur without the staff at 10 Downing Street knowing about it. Any foreign political personality visiting the disputed land is keenly noticed by New Delhi. It is to be seen how the South Asian giant reacts to Britain’s double-sided lousy approach. An American delegation surprised New Delhi by visiting Muzaffarabad last year and referred to POK as AJK (Azad Jammu and Kashmir).

    Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had then said, “We have objections regarding the visit and the meetings in PoK by the US envoy and we have conveyed the same.” New Delhi is expected to react similarly after the POK visit by Jane Marriott.

    Sharp reactions from Indians

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2024, 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Abdul Malik al-Houthi: Houthi group leader and the mastermind behind Red Sea blockade, all you need to know avv

    Abdul Malik al-Houthi: Houthi group leader and the mastermind behind Red Sea blockade, all you need to know

    Vishva Hindu Parishad of America unveils over 40 billboards nationwide of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir' avv

    Vishva Hindu Parishad of America unveils over 40 billboards nationwide of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir'

    Dramatic videos of Iowa blizzard go viral; residents express shock as state comes to standstill (WATCH) avv

    Dramatic videos of Iowa blizzard go viral; residents express shock as state comes to standstill (WATCH)

    Global CEOs shift focus: Only 4% prioritise full-time office return, talent attraction take centre stage snt

    Global CEOs shift focus: Only 4% prioritise full-time office return, talent attraction take centre stage

    Explained: How will the recent US, UK attacks on the Houthis in Red Sea impact the global oil market? avv

    Explained: How will the recent US, UK attacks on the Houthis in Red Sea impact the global oil market?

    Recent Stories

    Condition of 196 toilers under BBMP deplorable: KSLSA's report to Karnataka HC vkp

    Condition of 196 toilets under BBMP deplorable: KSLSA's report to Karnataka HC

    Ex model Divya Pahuja's body found in Haryana day after accused's confession AJR

    Ex-model Divya Pahuja's body found in Haryana day after accused's confession

    Bengaluru: Dead fly found in liquor bottle at bar near Electronic City vkp

    Bengaluru: Dead fly found in liquor bottle at bar near Electronic City

    SHOCKING Radhika Apte says airline locked her and co-passengers in aerobridge without water RBA

    SHOCKING: Radhika Apte says airline locked her and co-passengers in aerobridge without water

    Ranveer Singh to Dakota Johnson: 5 celebs who endorse sexual wellness RBA

    Ranveer Singh to Dakota Johnson: 5 celebs who endorse sexual wellness

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon