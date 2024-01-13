Abdul Malik al-Houthi: Houthi group leader and the mastermind behind Red Sea blockade, all you need to know

Abdul Malik al-Houthi has been the central figure to the recent Red Sea blockade by the Houthis which has resulted in global chain disruption. Several shipping companies due to the fear of getting attacked and hijacked have started avoiding one of the busiest trade routes in the world.

Abdul Malik al-Houthi transformed the Houthis group from a rural militia to one of the most deadly non-state actors in the region. He took up arms against Yemen's internationally recognized government after the downfall of Zaydi Shias, a minority sect in Yemen that yielded power in the country for more than 1,000 years.

The minority sect went through a phase of discrimination under the rule of Ali Abdullah Saleh which was from 1990-2012. In 2015, Abdul Malik al-Houthi led the Houthis group towards the seizure of the capital city of Sana'a which started the downfall of the Yemen government. Since then Yemen has been drowned in the Civil War that has destroyed the country and killed more than tens of thousands and perpetuated a humanitarian crisis.

Abdul Malik al-Houthi changed the outlook of the Houthis group by getting into an alliance with Iran. Under his leadership, the Houthis have got hold of modern weaponry like drones and ballistic missiles. Several thousands of fighters joined the Houthis group to fight the Jihad and restore the power of the Zaydi Shias sect.

The group leader is currently in his 40s and highly insecure around people. He rarely makes scheduled public visits to invoke the element of surprise and never meets the media. He also rarely stays in any one place and keeps moving due to fear of getting attacked. Abdul Malik al-Houthi traces his lineage to Prophet Mohammed.