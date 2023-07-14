Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bastille Day WATCH: Rafael jets, tri-service contingent grace parade; PM Modi witnesses celebrations

    Bastille Day commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789. The Bastille Day parade is the highlight of the celebrations. A 269-member Indian tri-services contingent will participate in the parade.

    WATCH Bastille Day Parade begins in Paris with PM Modi as Guest of Honour AJR
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 2:18 PM IST

    Bastille Day parade began on Friday (July 14) at the Champs-Elysees in Paris with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding as the Guest of Honour. France's First Lady Brigitte Macron and Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne received PM Modi at the Bastille Day Parade in Paris.

    The day commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789. The Bastille Day parade is the highlight of the celebrations. A 269-member Indian tri-services contingent will participate in the parade. Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will also join the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.

    Watch the video here: 

    Champs-Elysees was coloured in red, blue and white - colours of the French Flag – for the grand celebrations. Upon arriving at the venue, Macron met PM Modi, after which the two leaders shared a warm hug. He also met other dignitaries who are present at the event.

    Macron arrived in an open vehicle with soldiers in horses, jeeps and bikes marching along with him. He also waved at the people who had gathered to witness the parade on France National Day.

    An Indian tri-services contingent is a part of the Bastille Day Parade. As many as three Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets are also participating in the Bastille Day flypast over the Champs Elysees in Paris.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 3:03 PM IST
