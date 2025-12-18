Addressing the Indian community in Oman, PM Modi hailed them as a 'living example of co-existence.' He celebrated India-Oman ties, highlighted UNESCO's recognition of Diwali, and noted economic reforms to boost the strategic partnership.

PM Modi Addresses Indian Community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the Indian community in Oman, calling the Indian diaspora a "living example of co-existence and co-operation," as he addressed members of the community and students in Muscat.

PM Modi began his address amid chants of "Bharat Mata ki jai," "Vande Mataram," and "Modi, Modi," reflecting the strong emotional connection between the Indian community abroad and their homeland.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Indian diaspora has become a living example of co-existence and co-operation." Describing the bond between India and its people abroad, the Prime Minister said, "Today, we have all gathered here as a family. We are celebrating our country, our team India."

"Diversity in India is a strong base of our culture," PM Modi said, explaining how India's pluralism shapes its global identity. "For us, every day brings in new colours, every season becomes a new festival, every tradition comes with a new idea." Linking this cultural outlook to the global presence of Indians, he added, "That is the reason that wherever we Indians go, wherever we reside, we respect diversity."

UNESCO Recognises Diwali's Cultural Heritage

Referring to a recent global recognition, the Prime Minister said, "Recently, another incredible honour was given to India's rich cultural heritage. UNESCO has inscribed Diwali to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity."

He said the recognition reflects the global relevance of Indian traditions. "Now, Diwali's 'diya' will illuminate not just our house but also the entire world. This is a matter of pride for Indians across the world," he said. Emphasising the larger message behind the festival, PM Modi added, "This global recognition of Diwali is a recognition of our light that spreads hope, harmony and a message of humanity."

Celebrating India-Oman Ties

PM Modi also spoke about the celebration of India-Oman ties, saying, "We are also celebrating India-Oman Maitri Parv here." Explaining its significance, he said, "M for Maritime heritage, A for Aspirations, I for Innovation, T for Trust and Technology, R for Respect and I for Inclusive Growth."

Describing the broader meaning of the event, PM Modi said, "It means that this Maitri Parv is the celebration of the friendship between the two countries, our shared history and a prosperous future."

Higlighting the India-Oman ties, PM Modi said, "India and Oman have always shared intimate and living ties. The Indian Ocean's monsoon winds have given direction to the trade between the two countries."

"Our ancestors used to take wooden boats from ports like Lothal, Mandvi and Tamralipti and arrive in Muscat, Sur and Salalah. I am delighted that these historic ties from Mandvi to Muscat have been compiled in a book by our Embassy," he added.

Boosting Economic and Strategic Partnership

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the India-Oman Business Forum, highlighting the several reforms which India has initiated in the last 11 years that have made it one of the most competitive markets in the world.

Highlighting the importance of CEPA, he emphasised that it would provide new confidence in the partnership. PM Modi expressed confidence in the Summit, saying it would give the India-Oman partnership new direction and momentum and help it soar to greater heights.

Economic Reforms and Investor Confidence

"Over the past 11 years, India has not just changed policies, India has changed its economic DNA." He highlighted several initiatives, such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and GST, which have made significant strides in the country's development.

"GST transformed the whole of India into one integrated, unified market. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code brought financial discipline... it promoted transparency... and this strengthened investor confidence," he said.

PM Modi reached Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday, on a two-day visit in the last leg of his three-nation tour. He arrived in Oman after completing his successful visits to Jordan and Ethiopia.

Marking the importance of the visit, the Prime Minister was welcomed at Muscat airport by Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, and was accorded a guard of honour, reflecting the significance attached to the visit by the Omani side.

PM Modi lauded the enthusiasm of Indians in Oman, saying it reflected the people-to-people ties between both nations.

The two-day visit is taking place at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and is expected to focus on strengthening the Strategic Partnership. During the visit, the Prime Minister is slated to engage with the Omani leadership, with particular emphasis on enhancing cooperation in commercial and economic domains. Within this framework, the talks are also expected to push forward discussions on an ambitious trade pact.

Emphasising the significance of the visit, Oman's Ambassador to India, Sheikh Humaid Bin Ali Bin Sultan Al-Mani, told ANI that Prime Minister Modi's trip to Muscat would be a "very important" milestone in bilateral relations, particularly as both countries mark 70 years of diplomatic ties this year. Describing the timing as "very interesting," the envoy noted that the visit comes two years after Sultan Haitham bin Tariq's visit to India in December 2023 and carries significance "from different aspects." (ANI)