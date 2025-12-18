Outgoing Korean Deputy Chief of Mission Sang-woo Lim reflects on his tenure in India, calling it 'one of the greatest journeys'. His arrival coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and India's G20 presidency.

As he prepares to assume his next role, a senior Korean diplomat has described his tenure in India as 'one of the greatest journeys' of his life, marked by historic milestones, expanding people-to-people ties, and growing economic engagement between the two countries.

A 'Fun, Packed, and Meaningful' Year

Speaking in an interview at the Korean Embassy, Outgoing Deputy Chief of Mission Sang-woo Lim said his arrival in India in 2023 coincided with two major events--the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and South Korea and India's presidency of the G20 Summit, making the beginning of his tenure particularly significant.

"From the moment I arrived, there was so much going on," Lim said, recalling G20 meetings held across India and a series of high-level visits, cultural performances and artistic exchanges organised to celebrate five decades of bilateral relations. "It was a fun, packed and very meaningful diplomatic year for both Korea and India."

He added that one of his fondest memories from the celebrations was participating in a Naatu Naatu cover dance, which became a symbol of cultural bonding, that went viral and struck a chord with Indians.

Strengthening Economic Ties

On economic relations, Lim said the current global and regional environment presents a strong opportunity to further strengthen India-Korea trade ties, especially as both countries are reviewing their trade agreements.

"India is looking at upgrading its FTAs, and Korea is also taking a similar approach," he said, adding that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and South Korea has been in place for over a decade. "This is a good time to look at the possibility of upgrading the CEPA," Lim said.

From Household Names to Strategic Sectors

Recalling Korea's early investments in India following the economic reforms, Lim said companies such as LG and Samsung have become deeply embedded in Indian society. "Some people think LG is an Indian company now, and I also think it's Indian. It's a household name," he said.

Looking ahead, Lim said the focus should now be on a second wave of Korean investments, particularly in strategic sectors such as shipbuilding, semiconductors and defence, adding that he already sees "positive movements" in that direction.

Deepening Personal Connection

Speaking in Hindi, Lim also shared that his tenure allowed him to travel across many Indian cities and experience the country's diverse cuisine, deepening his personal connection with India.

As he reflects on his time in the country, Lim expressed confidence that the strong foundation built over the past three years will help take India-South Korea relations to even greater heights in the years ahead.