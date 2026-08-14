US state governors, senators, and representatives celebrated India's 80th Independence Day in Seattle. Washington and Nebraska proclaimed August 15, 2026, as 'India Day', with officials praising the diaspora and strong US-India ties.

US state governors, federal senators and members of the House of Representatives joined celebrations marking India's 80th Independence Day in Seattle, underscoring the vital contributions of the Indian-American diaspora and the expanding strategic partnership between New Delhi and Washington.

Governors from Washington, South Dakota, Montana and Alaska extended formal greetings ahead of the official flag-hoisting ceremony scheduled for August 15, according to a statement issued by the Consulate General of India in Seattle.

Official Recognition and Proclamations

In official recognition, Washington and Nebraska issued state proclamations designating August 15, 2026, as "India Day". Similar proclamations were issued by civic leaders across the region, including the mayors of Seattle, Bellevue, Kent and SeaTac, alongside the King County Council, which encompasses 39 municipalities across the Greater Seattle area.

The proclamations lauded Indian Americans for their achievements as innovators, entrepreneurs, educators, artists and professionals.

US Leaders Praise Diaspora, Bilateral Ties

Governors Extend Greetings

In his message, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte commended the diaspora's role across his state. "In Montana, we deeply appreciate the contributions of the Indian and Indian American community to our state's cultural, educational, and economic life. Your commitment to innovation, learning, and community enriches all of us," he said.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy highlighted the community's impact on local institutions. "Your contributions to our economy, our school, our healthcare system, our businesses, and our communities makes Alaska a stronger place," Dunleavy said. "On behalf of the people of Alaska, I want to congratulate the Consulate General of India in Seattle and everyone celebrating this special occasion."

Expressing optimism for bilateral ties, South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden said: "May the friendship between our people continue to grow stronger in the years ahead."

Federal Lawmakers Underscore Strategic Partnership

US Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington noted that India's progress continues to inspire global communities. "So, on this special occasion, I extend my sincere appreciation to the Consulate General of India in Seattle, the Indian-American community, and everyone participating in today's celebration," she said.

Emphasising the strategic convergence between the two nations, Congressman Adam Smith described bilateral relations as increasingly critical. "Two of the most important countries in the world, working together to try to create a more peaceful, prosperous, and stable society," Smith said. He further praised the Indian diaspora in the Puget Sound region for its leadership across education, governance, commercial enterprise, innovation and technology.

Congresswoman Kim Schrier remarked that Washington state's Indian-American population remains integral to its cultural, educational and economic landscape.

Highlighting India's global standing, Congressman Dusty Johnson of South Dakota stated that the international community is stronger with India acting as "a stable, forward-looking, growing, and increasingly prosperous country". He added that the United States is bolstered by its diaspora of over five million Indian Americans and its multifaceted partnership with India.

Framing the relationship within a global security paradigm, Congressman Michael Baumgartner, who toured India last year, underscored the broader geopolitical necessity of strong ties. "I think the peace and stability of the world really rests in part on good, solid relations between America and India, as the world's two largest democracies and two countries with different diversities and multiple religions," he said.

Representatives Suzan DelBene and Marilyn Strickland also conveyed official greetings. DelBene highlighted the diaspora's key contributions to regional economic growth and technological progress, whilst Strickland commended India's dedication to innovation, education and community building.

Cultural Celebrations Mark Milestone

To mark the milestone, the Consulate released a special musical performance of "Vande Mataram", rendered by Grammy Award-winning violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan alongside students from the Swara Yoga Ensemble, filmed on location at the diplomatic mission.

The official flag-hoisting ceremony is scheduled to take place atop the Federal Reserve Building in Seattle, with senior US dignitaries and Indian-American community leaders in attendance. Last year, Seattle commemorated India's Independence Day by hoisting the Tiranga atop the iconic Space Needle.

India attained independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947, a date commemorated annually through flag-raising ceremonies, cultural showcases and community gatherings across India and by its global diaspora.