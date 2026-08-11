Tribeca Developers and Ira Realty announced the launch of Trump Towers Hyderabad on Golden Mile Road, Kokapet. This marks the Trump brand's entry into South India. The luxury residential project will feature two 65-storey towers with over 450 homes.

Tribeca Developers announced the launch of Trump Towers Hyderabad on Golden Mile Road in Kokapet, in collaboration with Ira Realty, marking the entry of the Trump brand into South India. The residential project, registered under RERA number PO2400010871, opened Expressions of Interest for priority allocation ahead of its formal sales launch.

'An Exceptional Trump-Branded Development'

"India continues to be one of the world's most exciting luxury real estate markets, and we are delighted to bring the Trump brand to Hyderabad for the first time," said Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization. "We are excited to collaborate once again with Tribeca. We look forward to delivering another exceptional Trump-branded development in India. Hyderabad is one of India's most dynamic and rapidly growing cities, and I am confident that Trump Towers Hyderabad will become one of its most iconic addresses," Eric Trump added.

The development will comprise two 65-storey towers rising approximately 800 feet, connected by a suspended sky bridge at the 28th floor. Above the bridge sits the Trump Club, a landscaped club floor spanning both structures and open to the city on every side.

'The Most Prestigious Address'

Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers, stated that the project brings together the right site, brand, and partner to build a landmark structure. "Every Trump Tower we have built in India has become the most prestigious address in its city. That is what this brand does to a market. Hyderabad is one of the largest and fastest-growing luxury markets in the country, and until today it has never had a Trump address," Mehta said.

"We have left no stone unturned and spared no expense to bring the absolute best to this city," Mehta said regarding the execution. "The two towers are joined in the sky, and the Trump Club sits on that bridge. It is far harder to build than two separate towers. That is exactly why we did it," he added.

The project will feature more than 450 residences, including 3.5- and 4-BHK homes as well as a collection of double-height simplex residences. Every home will include a private lift lobby and floor-to-ceiling glazing, with additional amenities set across a landscaped podium.

A Proven Track Record in India

The expansion into Hyderabad follows twelve years of Trump-branded real estate developments in India, with existing projects situated in Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, Noida, and Kolkata.

'A Brand That Needs No Introduction'

Narsi Reddy, Founder and Managing Director of Ira Realty, stated that the land on Golden Mile Road was assembled over several years. "We wanted a brand that needs no introduction anywhere in the world, and a developer who has proven, in city after city in India, that it can deliver at that standard. Tribeca has built more Trump-branded homes than anyone, and every one of those buildings has become the address of its city," Reddy said.

"Hyderabad has grown faster than almost any city in India over the last decade. It has earned a building of this order, and we are proud to be bringing it here," Reddy added. (ANI)