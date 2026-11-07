According to a report by The Financial Times, U.S. officials prepared a memo detailing the alleged relationship earlier this year.

The memo, based on information obtained by American intelligence, reportedly said Huang had been romantically involved with Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based customer of Nvidia.

The U.S. intelligence community believes Alice Huang was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security, the country's main civilian intelligence agency, according to people familiar with the memo.

The document was shared with a small group of senior U.S. government officials ahead of Trump's China visit.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang is facing fresh scrutiny over his China connections after U.S. intelligence reportedly flagged an alleged romantic relationship between the chip executive and a woman believed to have been recruited as a Chinese spy.

U.S. officials prepared a memo detailing the alleged relationship earlier this year, shortly before President Donald Trump traveled to Beijing for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a report by The Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia shares gained nearly 3% in Friday’s regular trading, and rose another 1% during the afterhours session.

US Intelligence Believes Chinese Executive Was Recruited As Spy, Says Report

The memo, based on information obtained by American intelligence, reportedly said Huang had been romantically involved with Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based customer of Nvidia.

The U.S. intelligence community believes Alice Huang was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security, the country's main civilian intelligence agency, according to people familiar with the memo.

The document was shared with a small group of senior U.S. government officials ahead of Trump's China visit. The chipmaker has previously said Huang meets "thousands of customer executives every year."

Photographs and videos showing Huang with the Megaspeed executive have also circulated on social media. Alice Huang could not be reached for comment.

The allegations add another layer to Washington's scrutiny of Megaspeed, which has faced U.S. investigations over claims that it smuggled advanced Nvidia chips into China in violation of American export controls.

Megaspeed was spun off from a Chinese gaming company in 2023. Nvidia previously conducted an internal investigation into the alleged smuggling activity but concluded there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

Republican Lawmakers Seek Answers From Huang Over China Ties

The revelations come a day after senior Republican lawmakers asked Huang to appear privately before the House China, foreign affairs and intelligence committees.

The lawmakers want to question the Nvidia CEO about a New York Times report that U.S. intelligence had concluded he was the target of a Chinese spying operation. They also want answers about the company's security protocols.

Washington's concerns come amid intensifying competition with Beijing over artificial intelligence and advanced semiconductors. U.S. officials fear that China's access to cutting-edge chips could accelerate its military modernization.

Huang has also drawn criticism from national security officials for personally lobbying Trump earlier this year to allow Nvidia to export its H200 chips to Chinese customers.

The Nvidia CEO has maintained a close relationship with Trump, holding multiple meetings with the president since he began his second term in 2025.

Huang was initially left off the list of executives traveling with Trump to China in May. After learning of the omission, Trump reportedly called Huang, who subsequently flew to Alaska to board Air Force One during its stopover.

Huang later attended the state dinner Trump hosted for Xi during the Chinese president's September visit to the U.S.

What Retail Investors Think Of NVDA Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Nvidia trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

NVDA stock is up 0.1% year-to-date, but down nearly 1% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 10% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) is up 7%.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is up 29% during this period, while the Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (VT) is up 9%.

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