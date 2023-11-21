Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'War between good and evil': Israel releases new footage from October 7 music fest attack (WATCH)

     

    Israel released security camera footage from October 7, which shows Hamas gunmen who crossed into Israel chase people from an outdoor music festival, with one seen executing woman at point-blank range.

    Israel released security camera footage from October 7, which shows Hamas gunmen who crossed into Israel chase people from an outdoor music festival, with one seen executing a woman at point-blank range.

    Israel is attempting to deflect criticism from across the world on its handling of the Hamas assault, which precipitated a catastrophic conflict in Gaza. Despite mounting calls for a ceasefire, Israel has said it will push on with its campaign until Hamas is eradicated.

    "This is a war between good and evil," said a post shared on social media with the video footage by an account linked to Israel's Foreign Ministry.

    Also Read | Israel shares October 7 CCTV footage of kidnapped hostages at Gaza hospital (WATCH)

    The video shows people running from Hamas gunmen as they tried to escape a festival near the border on Oct. 7 that turned into a massacre.

    The video ends with one of the ladies being hunted crouching on the ground and a shooter standing close to her. Shortly after, the shooter lifts his weapon and opens fire at the woman, causing her to topple down. He pulled on the trigge r, and a cloud of dust rose from the ground in the silent footage.

    Israel is under increasing pressure to accept a truce in Gaza, where the government led by Hamas claims that at least 13,300 people have died, including at least 5,600 children.

    Also Read | Israel-Palestine war: India sends second batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza; check details

