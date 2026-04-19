VP CP Radhakrishnan is on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka, his first foreign trip. The visit, the first of its kind by an Indian VP, aims to bolster bilateral ties and includes meetings with top leadership and the Indian-origin Tamils.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan has arrived in Sri Lanka for a two-day official visit, marking his first foreign visit since assuming office.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the visit is expected to strengthen civilisational ties and reinforce the long-standing people-to-people connection between India and Sri Lanka. In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan arrived in Colombo as part of a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. This is the first official bilateral visit by an Indian Vice President to Sri Lanka. The visit will strengthen the civilisational ties between and and reinforce the strong people-to-people connection." Vice President of India Shri. C. P. Radhakrishnan @VPIndia arrived in Colombo as part of a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. This is the first official bilateral visit by an Indian Vice President to Sri Lanka. The visit will strengthen the civilisational ties between 🇮🇳 and 🇱🇰 and… pic.twitter.com/syYYPeJkjh — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 19, 2026

Key Engagements and Diplomatic Outreach

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit includes meetings with Sri Lanka's top leadership and engagements with the Indian-origin Tamil community. The visit is part of India's broader diplomatic outreach under its Neighbourhood First policy. During the visit, the Vice President is scheduled to meet Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and the Leader of the Opposition, along with representatives of Sri Lankan Tamil and Indian-origin Tamil political groups.

Focus on Indian-Origin Tamil Community

According to Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha, the Vice President will also engage directly with communities in Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka's picturesque up-country tea-growing region, where a large section of the Indian-origin Tamil community resides.

There, he will visit settlements developed under India's Housing Project Phase III, which has already constructed 4,000 houses, with an additional 10,000 currently underway. The visit is expected to see the Vice President interact with Indian-origin Tamil families, visit housing projects, and also tour the Seetha Temple in Nuwara Eliya.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Historical Context

In a previous post, the MEA highlighted Sri Lanka as "India's closest maritime neighbour and civilisational twin with a relationship spanning over 2,500 years," adding that the island nation holds a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and MAHASAGAR vision. It also referred to high-level political engagements in recent years, noting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's four visits to Sri Lanka since 2014, including in March 2015, May 2017, June 2019 and April 2025. It further highlighted the visit of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka's last visit to India for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. (ANI)