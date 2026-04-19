Indian VP CP Radhakrishnan and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held talks on deepening ties. Dissanayake praised India's 'first responder' role, and both leaders pledged closer cooperation on energy and digital connectivity.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday for wide-ranging talks aimed at deepening bilateral ties, with both leaders highlighting "civilizational bonds" and pledging closer cooperation on energy and digital connectivity.

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The high-level discussions, detailed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, underscored India's evolution from a traditional neighbour to a reliable "first responder" during regional crises. President Dissanayake expressed deep gratitude for India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, citing three critical interventions that have stabilised the island nation: Economic Crisis (2022): India's early financial lifelines during Sri Lanka's historic debt crisis; Cyclone Ditwah (Dec 2025): The swift execution of Operation Sagar Bandhu, which delivered over 1,100 tonnes of relief material and a $450 million reconstruction package and continued Indian assistance as Sri Lanka navigates the economic ripple effects of the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "The (Sri Lankan) President underlined the very strong civilizational bond between the two countries. He referred on more than one occasion to the difference that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Neighbourhood First policy has made in strengthening relations between India and Sri Lanka, especially by way of India's first responder role, first during the economic crisis faced by Sri Lanka in 2022 and then more recently after Cyclone Ditwah in December of 2025, and also referred to the assistance that India is providing at this moment as Sri Lanka deals with the fallout of the West Asia crisis."

Focus on Energy and Infrastructure

A significant portion of the dialogue focused on transforming Sri Lanka into a regional energy powerhouse through Indian investment and infrastructure. "The President also referred in this context to India's investments in various sectors in Sri Lanka, especially ports, and also the discussions that are now underway on several projects in the energy sector, in the digital sector, and in the connectivity area," said Misri.

He further elaborated on the Trincomalee energy hub, cross-border oil pipeline, digital and physical connectivity. Misri said, "The Vice President mentioned, as I said, some initiatives that are underway from the Indian side and some proposals that have already been discussed between the two countries. Notably, the project related to the energy hub in Trincomalee and the proposal to link India and Sri Lanka through an oil pipeline. And in fact, the point was made as to the value of such energy connectivity, especially at a time like now, when the entire world and this region, especially, is facing the fallout of an energy crisis generated by the situation in West Asia."

Humanitarian and Consular Issues

In addition to strategic and economic cooperation, the discussions also touched upon humanitarian and consular issues, particularly the situation of Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka. The Foreign Secretary said the Vice President welcomed the release of 47 Indian fishermen from Sri Lankan custody in recent weeks.

President Dissanayake echoed this sentiment, calling for a collaborative framework between the two nations' fishermen's associations to prevent future maritime disputes and ensure the safety of artisanal fishers on both sides of the Palk Strait. "Vice President (CP Radhakrishnan) also took the opportunity to express his appreciation to President Dissanayake and the Sri Lankan government for the recent release of several Indian fishermen who were in Sri Lankan custody. I believe a total of 47 fishermen have been released in recent weeks, some of them very, very recently, and who are expected to be repatriated to India in the next day or two. The Vice President also referred to the need to remain in constant communication and contact on this issue. President Dissanayake also mentioned on this subject that there was a need for India and Sri Lanka to work together to address the fishermen-related issue, something that the Vice President welcomed and once again underlined the need for more frequent contact between the concerned authorities of the two countries on this issue, for the joint working group on this subject to meet, as well as for engagement between the fishermen's associations on the two sides," said Misri.

As both nations face a shifting global landscape, the "Trincomalee Hub" and the proposed pipeline stand as symbols of a deeply intertwined future. (ANI)