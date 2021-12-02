  • Facebook
    Russia's Vladimir Putin describes India as 'authoritative centre of multipolar world' ahead of visit

    Putin will reach India on December 6 for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will co-host.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Moscow, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 1:11 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin described New Delhi as one of the authoritative centres of the multipolar world, whose foreign policy thought and aims are similar to Moscow's. He expressed confidence that the nations will strengthen Russia-India ties based on great friendship and mutual understanding traditions. He went on to say that he would be visiting India and that during his conversations with Prime Minister Modi, they will detail new large-scale efforts for the future development of the Russian-Indian strategic partnership, which is a highly privileged Russian-Indian connection.

    The Russian President went on to say that the collaboration benefits both countries. Putin will reach India on December 6 for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will co-host.

    During the summit, the leaders will examine the condition and prospects of bilateral ties between the two countries and explore measures to enhance the two countries' strategic alliance. He stated that bilateral trade is proliferating; links in the energy sector, innovation, space, and the manufacture of coronavirus vaccines and pharmaceuticals are all flourishing. He went on to say that there is considerable collaboration in the defence industry, including the formation of joint enterprises.

    During this high-profile visit, India and Russia are expected to sign an agreement to deliver 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault weapons. According to government officials, all required permissions have been obtained, including final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security. The meeting between Putin and Modi is also expected to include presenting the S-400 air defence system to India, which has already begun to arrive in pieces.

    The last India-Russia annual summit was held in 2019 during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Russia's Vladivostok, while the annual summit in 2020 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic scenario.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2021, 1:11 PM IST
