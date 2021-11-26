  • Facebook
    Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 6 for 21st India-Russia annual summit

    It is learnt that the two sides are going to firm up a number of agreements in the areas of defence, trade and investment, and science and technology at the summit.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 6 for 21st India-Russia annual summit-dnm
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 26, 2021, 6:24 PM IST
    New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 6, 2021, to take part in the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.

    In an official statement, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed that Putin will pay an official visit to New Delhi for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit.

    The Modi-Putin summit is expected to produce specific outcomes in further expanding ties in areas of defence, trade and energy.

    It is learnt that the two sides are going to firm up a number of agreements in the areas of defence, trade and investment, and science and technology at the summit.

    Apart from the Russian President, his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu will also visit India to hold the inaugural '2+2' ministerial dialogue between the two countries, the Russian embassy has said. In an official statement, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi further confirmed that the first meeting of the 2+2 dialogue will be held in Delhi on December 6.

    Also read: PM Modi likely to attend Joe Biden's Democracy summit on December 9 and 10

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar will represent the Indian side while Russia will be represented by its Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

    Both the countries have a mechanism under which India's Prime Minister and the Russian President hold a summit meeting annually to review the entire gamut of ties. The summit was postponed last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. So far, 20 Annual Summit meetings have taken place alternatively in India and Russia.

    The Russian chief’s visit will coincide with the delivery period of the first batch of S-400 aircraft and will build momentum for the military-technical cooperation between India and Russia.

    Putin’s trip to India in December will mark his second international trip after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. His last international visit was the landmark Geneva trip where he took part with US President Joe Biden.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2021, 6:24 PM IST
